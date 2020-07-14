Dennis Rodman Has a Message for Kanye West

✖

Dennis Rodman just sent a message to Kanye West, who is looking to become President of the United States. On Tuesday, West posted a video message from Rodman showing love to the Grammy Award-winning artist. In the video message, Rodman told West about the last time they ran into each other.

"Hey Kanye, what's up, brother? D-Rod here, man. What's happening brother? Last time I saw you in Chicago, man, the hotel-all security, high profile, styling, baby," Rodman said. Rodman went on praise West for his work with Adidas and even asked him for some shoes. "I love what you're doing with Adidas, man. Keep it up, brother. Send me some shoes some time. What the f—, man? Chicago boys, what's up?" Rodman then ended the message by wishing West a happy belated birthday, which was on June 8. "Anyway, man, let's get together sometime, Chicago, L.A., wherever you're at—London. Gimme a call, man. Send me a video, man. Let me know, man. By the way, happy birthday, brother. You deserve it, man. Happy birthday, baby," he said.

Blessings from one of my heroes, The incredible alien level Dennis Rodman! pic.twitter.com/gyL1f02VbH — ye (@kanyewest) July 14, 2020

In the tweet, West wrote that Rodman was one of his "heroes." Maybe West should have Rodman as his running mate for the Presidential election this year. Unfortunately for West, he doesn't have enough votes to get on the ballot, but he sounded very serious when he made the announcement earlier this month. "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States," West wrote on Twitter. Now, West will focus on his music and other projects moving forward.

As for Rodman, he was in the spotlight back in April and May, being featured in the docuseries The Last Dance. One of the notable stories about Rodman that was told on The Last Dance was when he skipped a practice during the 1998 NBA Finals to appear at a WCW event.

"I wasn’t trying to do anything,” Rodman said. "I was just trying to play basketball, party, da da da, f— all the girls. Just be me, Dennis. I think Phil [Jackson] realized that I needed to always do me, just go do what I do. ... They’re gonna get 100 percent when I'm on the court."