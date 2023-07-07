Dennis Rodman Debuts Huge Face Tattoo of His Girlfriend's Face

Dennis Rodman just took his tattoo game to new heights. The 62-year-old NBA legend contacted Van Johnson of Black Ink Crew and got a large tattoo of his girlfriend's face. His girlfriend was there and seemed to love the tattoo. And according to TMZ Sports, the tattoo is real and took Johnson and little over an hour to finish.

"So I ain't do too much today, cooled out at my townhome tattooed a living legends face of his woman on his face, that's about it…. What y'all do?" Johnson wrote on an Instagram post that shows the tattoo. TMZ Sports says Rodman loves the tattoo despite what fans have to say about it. But based on Rodman's history, getting a tattoo on his girlfriend's face is not the most outlandish thing he's done.

When Rodman was playing in the NBA, he was known for his antics on and off the court. He would normally clash with opposing players and officials while being arrested multiple times for multiple charges. But he was one of the best defensive players in NBA history, being named Defensive Player of the Year twice and selected to the All-Defensive Team eight times.

Rodman won three NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls (five overall) and was featured in the 2020 docuseries The Last Dance. In one episode, Rodman reflected on missing a Bulls NBA Finals practice to appear at a WCW event with Hulk Hogan.

"I wasn't trying to do anything," Rodman said at the time. "I was just trying to play basketball, party, da da da, f— all the girls. Just be me, Dennis. I think Phil [Jackson] realized that I needed to always do me, just go do what I do. ... They're gonna get 100 percent when I'm on the court."

Recently, Rodman spoke to Vlad TV about Michael Jordan not being able to win six titles without Scottie Pippen. "Michael couldn't do it by himself. Michael's scoring 40 points a game and Scottie came in man just fill in the blanks and just made him just like a major, major superstar," Rodman said, per The Sports Rush. "I just think Scottie Pippen is probably one of the innovators of the power forward point guards. Because he's 6'9″, and these kids said they are 6'10" doing the same thing Scottie was doing. I mean Scottie, his game was polished, he was good. I think if Scottie played today, probably he'd had triple-double."