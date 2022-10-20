Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds React to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show (Exclusive)

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds hope to relax and spend time with friends during the Super Bowl. And while they will enjoy watching the game, the halftime show will be a top attraction as Rihanna will be the headliner. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Sanders and Edmonds reacted to the news of Rihanna being featured in the halftime show of Super Bowl LVII.

"I was excited," Sanders, who won Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys exclusively told PopCulture. "I'm an NFL guy. I want the best for the NFL. You want the best performers. Back in the day, it was a fight to see who was going to perform. Now, it's a short list of people that can really sustain that level of the Big Game. So, I'm happy that she has the opportunity. I'm sure she's going to light it up. I'm sure she's going to prepare and have a show that's out of this world. But one thing that people really look forward to is... who, the main person is going to add to that list. So I can't wait to hear those people as well."

Edmonds, a successful movie and TV producer, is also excited to see Rihanna in action. "I was super excited because you start kinda going, well who is left that can even perform?" Edmonds told PopCulture. "Who's got the hits, you know? Who's got the catalog of all the songs that people want to hear? And that's Rihanna. And so she was a natural. She's such a bad girl to me like just her fashion. Beautiful. So talented. So I am really looking forward to what Deion said, I thought that they asked her who she was going to perform with and so she said she didn't know yet. But can't wait to see that surprise."

Rihanna will likely put on a great show. But who will play in the big game? "That's tough, man, because you know some teams play great in the first half of the season," Sanders said. "Some teams don't. This is pretty much the first quarter. Buffalo looks really good offensively. Shoot, you never can count out Tom Brady in the NFC. I don't know who else is lighting it up in the NFC. The Cowboys look great right now, even without Dak [Prescott]. It's tough because some of these teams they don't reach the toughest part of their schedule until the conclusion of it. So you'll never know."