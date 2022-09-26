Dr. Dre Sends Message to Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

The NFL announced that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Arizona on Feb. 12, 2023, and the previous headliner has a message for her. Dr. Dre recently appeared on Apple Music 1 with Ebro Darden and said he is excited to see the 34-year-old singer perform at the biggest TV event of the year.

"Oh, my God. Let me tell you something, man. I actually just got the news that Rihanna's going to do [the Halftime Show] and I'm a super fan of Rihanna," Dre said, per Variety. "I can't wait to see what she's going to do." The announcement was made shortly after the NFL announced it has partnered with Apple Music to produce the show. There were rumors that Taylor Swift was going to be the headliner, but that was shut down very quickly.

Dre continued to praise Rihanna during the interview. "I just like her and what she does and her get down and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine. It's fantastic," he said. Dre also shared some advice for Rihanna, saying, "Put the right people around you and have fun. That's basically what it is — making sure you have the right creative people around you."

Dre headlined the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show with Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar, and the show was a huge hit. The 57-year-old admitted he was "extremely nervous" but also noted that the show was a success because of the preparation and having the "right people" around him.

"All of these people came through for me and everybody was extremely enthusiastic about the show. We had a good time, although it's a lot of things and a lot of people you have to depend on," he stated. "So it is an extreme amount of pressure, but it's fun at the same time. When it's done, it's like goosebumps, bro. I got goosebumps, especially from the reaction that we got from the show, and especially being able to do the show with all of my friends." The Super Bowl Halftime Show has featured big-time musicians as headliners since 1993. Some of the artists who have performed during the Super Bowl are Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Beyoncé, U2, Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Bruno Mars and Coldplay.