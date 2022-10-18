Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds Hope to Do One Thing for This Year's Super Bowl (Exclusive)

Deion Sanders knows all about the craziness of the Super Bowl as he's won a couple in his career and covered the event while working as an NFL analyst for the NFL Network and CBS Sports. Now that he's the head coach of the Jackson State football team, Sanders is hoping to do one thing with his fiancée Tracey Edmonds during the big game. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Sanders and Edmonds talked about how they hope to spend this year's Super Bowl.

"Hopefully, at home relaxing," Sanders exclusively told PopCulture.com while laughing. "I barely get to enjoy home at this time of the year because I am working, working, working. But I would love to spend it at home relaxing. And watching the game. And watching the festivities and having people over to enjoy all the things that we are bringing to fruition there."

Edmonds also hopes Sanders is at home for the Super Bowl because it's rare that it happens. "We've been together for what, 12 years now, and almost 10 years of it was spent with Deion covering the Super Bowl for work," Edmonds said. "And so we never had a chance to like really enjoy it because he was always actually on the air commentating during the Super Bowl and stuff. So we never got a chance to see that like, fun side of the Super Bowl, so you know... we will have some free time for the Super Bowl so that we can just enjoy it with friends and good food and have a good time."

To get ready for the Super Bowl, Sanders and Edmonds have teamed up with Avocados From Mexico to come up with the best guacamole recipes. The couple will battle each other to see who has the best recipe for the #AlwaysGood in-store promotion. Beginning in January, fans will have a chance to decide with guacamole recipe is the best by scanning the QR code found on displays, and each vote gives fans a chance to win a $100,000 grand prize.

(Photo: MICHAEL SIMON)

"It's a relationship that we believe in," Sanders said. "It's not just manufactured. It's real. It's authentic. The whole staff, the whole group of persons from Avocados from Mexico has been nothing but unbelievable. Nothing but helpful, nothing but great in this venture. And then we're elated. We're really happy that you get to draw from our favorite dishes, but this wonderful contest that they're launching right now, and having a wonderful partner like Tracey, we are alike but we are different. We compete at many things already so we are just bringing it to the forefront of the public and allowing them to choose who had the best."

Edmonds added: "It has been a blessing because it, it's something that organically connects to who we are as people and food that we love in our lives. And as Deion said, it's authentic. And so for me, anybody that has watched me and is around me knows I love avocados. I put them on everything. I put them on my eggs and sandwiches and tacos and, and I make guacamole. I've made guacamole for years."