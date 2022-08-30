Deion Sanders Says Jackson State Is in 'Crisis Mode' Ahead of Season Opener

The Jackson State football team has a challenge on its hands before the start of the 2022 season. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency in Jackson after the city was hit with heavy rains causing severe flooding in the area. The flood waters caused issues at a water treatment plant, which caused lower water pressure in Jackson, according to CBS News. NFL legend Deion Sanders, who is also the head coach at Jackson State, says his team is looking for temporary accommodations before the team's first game against Florida A&M on Sunday.

"We got hit with a little crisis in the city of Jackson," Sanders said in an Instagram post, per CBS Sports. "We don't have any water. Water means we don't have air conditioning. We can't use toilets. We don't have water, therefore we don't have ice. That pretty much places a burden on the program. Right now, we're operating in crisis mode.

"I gotta get these kids off campus, the ones that live on campus, and the ones that live in the city of Jackson into a hotel to accommodate them so they can shower properly and just take care of their needs. Make sure all our kids are fed. Make sure our kids have all the necessities of life for the next several days until this crisis resides."

Sanders is looking for a place for his team to stay and practice for the rest of the week. Jackson State's game against Florida A&M will be played in Miami at the Orange Blossom Classic. With Jackson under a state of emergency, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will supply drinking water and non-potable water to people in the city.

Sanders 56, is entering his third season as coach of Jackson State. Last year, Sanders led the Tigers to an 11-2 record, a Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship and an appearance in the Celebration Bowl. For his work in 2021, Sanders was named SWAC Coach of the Year and he won the Eddie Robinson Award which is given to the top head coach of the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). As a player, Sanders spent 14 seasons in the NFL and was selected to the Pro Bowl eight times, named to the All-Pro Team eight times and won two Super Bowls.