Daytona 500: Hailie Deegan Shows off Helmet Signed by Donald Trump

Following the announcement that President Donald Trump would be serving as the grand marshal of the Daytona 500 on Sunday, those that support him were very excited. One NASCAR driver, Hailie Deegan, was particularly fired up. She headed to Daytona International Speedway with the goal of getting her helmet signed by the president, and she was successful in this attempt.

“Today’s goal. Get my helmet signed by Trump,” Deegan wrote on Twitter after discovering that the president would be present at the Daytona 500. She knew that getting this autograph would not be the easiest, but she actually had some inside help. Donald Trump Jr. responded to her and said: “DM me … I may know someone.”

It wasn’t made clear if Trump Jr. actually did help Deegan acquire her autograph, but she did find success prior to the race. However, she was also greeted with a number of responses from her fans. Some were excited about the autograph while others made it clear that they would be cheering on a different driver in the coming years.

“Some of you now dislike Hailie for this, bye don’t let the door hit ya on your way out,” one of Deegan’s supporters stated on Twitter. Other users said that they would be boycotting her, as well as her sponsors.

The 18-year-old Deegan originally started following in the footsteps of her father, Metal Mulisha founding member Brian Deegan, but she soon transitioned into off-road racing. She found considerable success in the off-road world and was named the 2016 Lucas Oil Off-Road Driver of the Year.

Deegan began transitioning to asphalt racing in 2016 and soon became a popular figure in the racing world. She joined Toyota’s driver development program and ultimately transitioned into a full-time career within NASCAR in 2018.

Two years later, Deegan is now working with Ford’s driver development program and is taking part in select series throughout the year. She has hopes of continuing her career with more and more races, as well as numerous wins.

That being said, Deegan took time away from racing to get an autograph prior to the Daytona 500. She wanted to meet President Trump and have him sign her helmet, and she accomplished that goal on Sunday afternoon.

(Photo Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)