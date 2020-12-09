Dax Shepard-Hosted 'Top Gear America' Sets January Premiere Date

✖

Wednesday morning, the MotorTrend Group created excitement among fans of Top Gear and Dax Shepard. The company revealed the premiere date of the Top Gear America reboot. The show will begin on Jan. 29, 2021, and will feature a new trio of hosts.

Headlined by Shepard, Rob Corddry and automotive journalist Jethro Bovingdon, Top Gear America will be available exclusively on the MotorTrend app. The cost of MotorTrend OnDemand is $4.99 per month or $49.99 for a year subscription. Paying for the service provides an ad-free experience and early access to popular shows, as well as the entire run of the British Top Gear. The MotorTrend app is available on Apple TV, Roku Box, Google Chromecast, Xbox, and Amazon Fire TV.

📣 It's time to kick some asphalt! Buckle up and join us for the joyride as Top Gear America starts streaming Jan. 29 only on the @MotorTrendApp! Get ready with a special offer today! ➡️ https://t.co/WKVDiPOSpy *Top Gear America is available on MotorTrend in US and Canada Only* pic.twitter.com/VN7xa5whhB — motortrend (@MotorTrend) December 9, 2020

MotorTrend is acknowledging that it's difficult to recreate the magic of Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May, but the company also says that it isn't trying to do so. Top Gear America isn't a "copycat" or "tribute" to the long-running BBC series. Instead, it's a different version that focuses on the camaraderie of the new hosts.

Bovingdon will use his expertise to explain why certain engines are better or worse than others while Corddry will show off his unadulterated joy for various cars. Shepard, on the other hand, will likely have a personal story about each car considering the number of vehicles he owns.

The teaser clip released on Wednesday didn't reveal much about the upcoming season, but the accompanying article did provide some story points. For example, the first episode will feature drifting, supercars and a tribute to a "modern legend." The season will continue with the three hosts trying to define a new era of classic cars.

Of course, a big part of Top Gear — whether it's the BBC series, the Australian version or the first Top Gear USA — is an emphasis on road trips. Putting the three hosts in cars and sending them to random destinations is critical. The first season of Top Gear America will reportedly feature road trips, as well as muscle cars, rally racing and specialty events. MotorTrend even promises a drag racing between a Ferrari and a homemade station wagon.

The United States has not had a true version of Top Gear since the end of the series featuring Adam Ferrara, Rutledge Wood and Tanner Foust. William Fichtner, Tom Ford and Antron Brown did partner for one season of Top Gear America on BBC America, but this reboot came to an end after eight episodes. The MotorTrend Group acquired the rights to Top Gear and announced that another reboot was in the works. Fans will now see if the new version is worth their time.