Dax Shepard Details Surgery Required Following Serious Motorcycle Accident

Dax Shepard says he is fully responsible for the motorcycle accident that left him with more broken bones and a hospital stay recently. The Ranch star revealed the incident on his Armchair Expert podcast this week and noted that he'd need surgery, something he isn't likely to take as much responsibility for after the cutting starts.

As earlier reports note, Shepard didn't want to talk about the accident in the wake of the ATV accident that broke his hand back in May. The same hand was broken in this incident, leaving him worried he was close to getting "in the habit of getting attention for being injured."

"I was totally at blame," Shepard said, describing the incident. "I thought I would be able to slide in between, but someone turned in and I was already under full brake and I couldn't go anywhere."

According to Shepard, he was left with four broken ribs and a fractured clavicle in three spots. He didn't specify the surgery he'll need, but looking at common motorcycle accidents could give a peek on what the actor can expect.

According to Gilman and Bedigian LLC, surgery can be pricey when it comes to motorcycle accidents because it typically requires multiple surgeries across years. While looking from the legal and cost perspective will vary, the results reached spring from years of experience. There is also the mental aspect of any accident.

"Motorcyclists who have been hurt in a crash often suffer disfiguring injuries, even if they were wearing a helmet during the collision. Injuries like road rash, severe lacerations, or even badly broken bones can all leave disturbing scars as a reminder of the accident," the site reads. "These can bother even the most experienced and stoic biker, weighing heavily on their mind, haunting their dreams and impacting their ability to eat and sleep, and even leading to mentally-debilitating episodes of depression or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)."

Luckily, Shepard seems to be affected by lighter injuries. Bruises, broken bones, and "road rash" are nothing compared to needing an amputation or paralysis. Shepard also made it clear that he was in "one piece" and "spirits are high" within the home. Hopefully, the surgery goes smooth when it happens. And hopefully the spirits are high with wife Kristen Bell.