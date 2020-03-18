Formula DRIFT Postponed Due to Coronavirus Concerns, Driver Tanner Foust Helps Create Crazy Cart Invitational

With concerns over the spread of COVID-19, Long Beach mayor Robert Garcia released a statement informing residents of the area that all large events would be canceled until April. This included Round 1 of the upcoming Formula DRIFT season and meant that top drivers would be unable to put their skills on display. However, Tanner Foust, Chris Forsberg, and several other drivers found a unique way to pass the time.

Foust posted several videos on his Instagram account on Tuesday that showcased the BlackOut Crazy Cart Invitational. He, Forsberg, Dylan Hughes, and several other drivers set up a mini drift course in the parking lot and then held a competition. Instead of full-size cars, they opted for Crazy Carts. These go-karts created by Razor are purpose-built for drifting, and Foust and company took full advantage of their capabilities while dodging old tires, oil barrels, and dumpsters.

“Don’t let the smiles fool you… it was a blood bath! The Blackout Crazy Cart Invitational was a hit, hopefully I’ll get invited back after putting [Ryan] Tuerck on his lid,” Foust wrote in the caption of his post. The competition was fierce, but he and his fellow drivers were still cheerful after the day of drifting.

The BlackOut Crazy Cart Invitational was a hit with Foust and his fellow drivers, and it provided an opportunity to keep fresh for the upcoming season despite the postponement of large events. The current expectation is that the Formula DRIFT’s opening round will take place on May 8-9 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Although the situation is still in flux due to coronavirus concerns.

“It has been a difficult start to 2020, to say the least,” the president of Formula DRIFT Jim Liaw said in a statement. “However, we’re confident that with great partners, competitors and staff, we will soon forge ahead with the season, which is anticipated to be the most competitive ever and will feature the best of the best from around the world. If there is a silver lining to today’s announcement, it’s that the delayed start to the season may allow the European teams affected by the EU travel ban to make it to Road Atlanta and complete the full season.

“While we’re obviously all disappointed that the opening round has been postponed, the health and safety of FD fans, partners, teams, vendors, media and staff remains our top priority,” Liaw continued. “We hope that these precautions against COVID-19 coronavirus will allow us to tackle this challenging situation.”

Large gatherings are currently prohibited around the country, but there is a possibility that the Formula DRIFT season will officially start in early April. If not, Foust, Forsberg, and their fellow drivers can continue testing their skills with the Crazy Carts.

