'Top Gear' Season 28 Lands US Premiere Date on BBC America

✖

United Kingdom viewers have enjoyed Season 28 of Top Gear, the motoring show featuring hosts Chris Harris, Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff. Now United States-based fans can mark their calendars. Top Gear will hit BBC America, starting on Aug. 30.

According to a press release from BBC America, Season 28 starts with the Top Gear Nepal Special. The three hosts will drive from Kathmandu to the Forbidden City of Lo Manthang, journeying through gorges, over mountains and through the "harshest terrain." Season 28 will continue with six more episodes, which will air weekly on BBC America. The three hosts will tackle treacherous journeys in second-hand cars, race around in supercars and even take part in the off-road race, the Baja 1000.

REV your engines! #TopGear returns Aug 30 at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/W6qf1mOtW0 — Top Gear on BBCAmerica (@TopGear_BBCA) July 20, 2020

The Nepal trip will mark Top Gear's return to BBC America, but the second season will draw considerable attention for one of its stunts. Flintoff will bungee jump off a 500-foot dam in a red Rover convertible. This moment briefly appeared during the season's trailer on Monday, prompting claims that this is the funniest part of the episode.

This is the second full season featuring Harris, McGuinness and Flintoff, as well as Sabine Schmitz in a recurring role. Harris has hosted the motoring car since 2016, following the firing of former host Jeremy Clarkson and the departures of co-hosts James May and Richard Hammond. He first worked with radio host Chris Evans and Matt LeBlanc (Friends, Man With a Plan), Schmitz and Reid.

However, LeBlanc announced his departure at the end of Season 26, prompting yet another reshuffling of hosts. Reid also stepped down as a main host but agreed to remain for cameo appearances. McGuinness and Flintoff joined Harris for the format that has remained in place for two seasons.

There were initial questions about the dynamic between the three new hosts after LeBlanc's departure, but viewers showed their support. According to RadioTimes, an average of 4.5 million people tuned in to watch Season 27, compared to the 2.4 million that watched Season 26. Some fans still had minor complaints about the dynamic between the three hosts during their first outing, but the majority now express the opinion that Harris, McGuinness and Flintoff work very well together during Season 28. Now the United States-based fans can see this chemistry in action.