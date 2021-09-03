David Patten, 3-Time Super Bowl Champion, Dead at 47

David Patten, a former NFL wide receiver who won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, has died, according to his former teammate Richard Seymour. He was 47 years old. The cause of death has not been confirmed, but according to Boston Sports Radio 98.5 The Sports Hub, Patten died in a motorcycle accident.

“This week has sucked first my grandma passed now I hear my cousin David Patten passed last night in a motorcycle accident,” Patten’s cousin George Moore wrote on Twitter. “David was a super bowl winning receiver for the Patriots during their first title run. He was always so good to me when I came and watched him play. R.I.P ” Erik Kimrey, the tight ends coach for the South Carolina Gamecocks, also went to Twitter to pay tribute to Patten.

https://twitter.com/BigSey93/status/1433776538584064001?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Lost a local legend yesterday,” Kimrey wrote. “David Patten played for my father at Lower Richland and went on to win a Super Bowl.He will be missed!Praying for the Patten family.” Patten started his NFL career with the New York Giants in 1997 and was there for three seasons. He then spent one season with the Cleveland Browns before joining the New England Patriots in 2001.

In his first season with the Patriots, Patten caught a career-high 51 passes for 749 yards and four touchdowns. He improved on those numbers in 2002, posting 61 receptions for 824 yards and five touchdowns. His 2003 season was cut short as he was placed on injured reserve after six games. Patten returned in 2004 and caught 44 passes for 800 yards and seven touchdowns. During his four seasons with the Patriots, Patten helped the team win three championships.

Patten’s success with the Patriots led to him signing a five-year, $13 million contract with the Washington Football Team. Due to injuries, Patten only spent two seasons in Washington before being released and signing with the New Orleans Saints. He was there for two seasons before being released by the team in 2009. After not playing the 2009 season, Patten signed with the Patriots in 2010. But in July of that year, Patten announced his retirement. After the NFL, Patten became an assistant coach at his alma mater Western Carolina.