David Ortiz Calls Former Astros Pitcher Mike Fiers ‘Snitch’ for Exposing Team’s Cheating

There have been a number of baseball players who have expressed their anger with the Houston Astros for their cheating scandal. However, one baseball legend is angry at the player who exposed the team’s cheating. Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz spoke to reporters this week and is upset at former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers for being the whistleblower in the sign-stealing scandal. Ortiz feels Fiers should have said something while he was on the roster instead of waiting until he was on another team.

“I’m mad at this guy, the pitcher who came out talking about it,” Ortiz said at JetBlue Park in Florida on Thursday per ESPN. “And let me tell you why. Oh, after you make your money, after you get your ring, you decide to talk about it. Why don’t you talk about it during the season when it was going on? Why didn’t you say, ‘I don’t want to be no part of it? So you look like you’re a snitch. Why you gotta talk about it after? That’s my problem. Why nobody said anything while it was going on?”

Oritz also doesn’t understand why nobody in the organization spoke out earlier.

“The Houston Astros, I know they put themselves in a situation and I just still don’t know how come nobody was like, ‘That is wrong.’ I just don’t know how no one say something about it,” Ortiz continued. “During, not after. I was in the clubhouse for a long time and never anything like that comes up. Now, they’re going to have to deal with that for a long time because it’s not only a situation that involves players. You’re talking about the whole franchise.”

Fiers was on the Astros team that won the World Series in 2017. He left the team to pitch for the Detroit Tigers and now pitches for the Oakland A’s. The scandal has led to Major League Baseball suspending Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for one year. Ultimately the Astros fired Hinch and Luhnow and replaced them with Dusty Baker and James Click, respectively.

Baker has been around the game for a number of years and might be the best option for a team that has the odds stacked against them. He was named Manager of the Year three times and led the San Francisco Giants to the World Series in 2002.