David Letterman Crashes Nets’ Media Day and Grills Kevin Durant With Silly Questions

Comedian David Letterman woke up Monday morning and decided the best way to kick off his week was attending the Brooklyn Nets’ media day. A video of Letterman peppering player Kevin Durant with silly questions quickly went viral, especially as Durant seriously fielded the questions until a question about playing for the New York Knicks came up. It’s not clear why Letterman was there.

At the start of the media session with Durant, Letterman introduced himself as “Dave with Basketball Digest.” He warmed Durant up with an easy question, simply wondering why people call him KD. “My first name is Kevin with a ‘K’ and my last name is Durant with a ‘D,’” Durant replied. Durant also told Letterman he will give “110” percent effort on the court this season.

Then, Letterman asked a bizarre question about the Knicks’ owner trying to get NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to let Durant play for their team when the Nets have an off day. “I just got off the phone with the Dolan family, and they said they’re talking to the [NBA] commissioner now. They’re looking to work a contractual deal that will allow you when you’re not playing for the Nets, days off, you’ll be able to play for the Knicks,” Letterman explained. He asked Durant if he had any comment on that.

Durant seemed a little frustrated with that one, telling Letterman that was his last question. “I’m sorry, was that a comment?” Letterman asked. “That was it,” Durant fired back. Letterman said he was being told his time was up, but he still had one more question. “When you guys play the Pelicans, does it kind of make you giggle?” Letterman asked, referring to the New Orleans team. “Yeah,” Durant said as he finally laughed.

The reason for Letterman’s appearance at the Nets’ media day is a mystery, but he might have been there to film a new episode of his Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. The show’s third season was released in October 2020 and featured interviews with Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle, and Lizzo. Durant, who joined the Nets in 2019, could be the subject of a Season 4 episode. Durant won back-to-back NBA Finals in 2017 and 2018 during his time with the Golden State Warriors. The 2021-2022 NBA season begins on Oct. 19, with the Nets playing the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on TNT.