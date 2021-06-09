Kevin Durant Calls out Social Network for Its 'Toxic Environment'

✖

Kevin Durant has a big problem with one social network. The Brooklyn Nets star recently appeared on The Pursuit of Healthiness podcast with Blake Griffin and revealed that Twitter has become a "toxic environment." Durant revealed when he first signed up for Twitter, he didn't realize that people would come after him.

“Twitter now has presented itself as just a toxic environment overall," Durant said. "I think now these kids are more prepared for what that is. When Twitter had dropped I was one of the first users. The first time I had a game and I went back to my Twitter, I didn't know what to expect. I didn't know I was going to have mentions full of people that watched and analyzed the game. So that first experience of me going back to my phone after a loss on national TV, it made me realize, ‘oh s—, so many people watched.’ Before that, you just didn't realize."

Durant went on to say that Twitter opened the door for people who follow their favorite team or people who get the NBA package. "And now you’re hearing all types of analysis on everything about us as players, from our mindsets to our tennis shoes to our families, so you just opened your door to a bunch of fans and you’re still trying to figure out what's the best way for me to operate as a man and as a player as well. So I think younger kids know now what they are getting themselves into, but once they get it on a national scale like the NBA, it’s definitely gonna be different.”

While Durant has received his share of backlash from people on social media, he will not hesitate to fight back on the platform. Recently, Durant called out Jay Williams of ESPN for telling a story of him being mad at Williams for comparing him to two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"Mans will do anything to advance their careers in this media s—, wanting to be accepted by an industry that will dispose of you whenever they please," Durant wrote on Twitter. "Keep me out all that corny a— talk about whos better and legacy and all that dumb a— s—. I don’t even talk like that." Durant's appearance on The Pursuit of Healthiness will be available on Thursday.