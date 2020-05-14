Darius Morris, Lakers Alum, Embroiled in Dicey Assault Case

✖

Darius Morris, a former NBA player who was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round in 2011, is involved in an assault case, though the charges are expected to be dismissed. According to TMZ, Morris was arrested in April after a woman claimed he attacked her. However, the alleged victim reportedly decided to withdraw the case.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told TMZ a 34-year-old woman told officers that Morris, 29, beat her during an altercation at a home in Manhattan. She said Morris "grabbed her by her hair and dragged her, punching and kicking her in the head repeatedly." It was reported the woman sustained bruising and swelling on her eyes, forehead and ear. She also suffered a chipped tooth and bruises on her back and arms. The woman was treated at a local hospital, and Morris was arrested. The former Lakers player was released but arrested again a few days later on April 30 for violating an order of protection.

But in a strange turn of events, TMZ reports that the alleged victim contacted the news outlet and said "she made the whole thing up and doesn't want to see Norris prosecuted." TMZ reports: "Unclear what caused the change of heart — she told us, 'It's private, none of it's true.' The accuser also says she will go to the D.A. to drop the case against Morris."

Morris spent his first two seasons playing for the Lakers and the Los Angeles Defender of the NBA Developmental League. He played in 19 games for the Lakers during the 2011-12 season but played 48 games with 17 in 2012-2013. During that season, Morris averaged four points per game.

"Although it wasn't the season I wanted to have personally, it definitely made me stronger mentally in terms of my character," Morris said to ESPN during his rookie season in 2012. "Just to be able to go through adversity and in terms of how to handle it and where to fuel it to, that disappointment. You just go harder on the court and I think it's definitely gonna help me in the offseason, just to turn a lot of heads next season, even in Summer League."

Morris then went on to play various NBA teams for the next couple of years. He also played for various teams in the NBA G League (formerly the NBA Developmental League) before making the jump to play overseas. In January, Morris signed to play with the BCM Gravelines-Dunkerque of the Pro A league in France.