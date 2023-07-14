Danielle Ballard, Former LSU Women's Basketball Star, Dead at 29

Danielle Ballard, a former LSU women's basketball star, died in her hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, LSU announced. She was 29 years old. Multiple reports said that Ballard was struck by a car early Thursday morning. She was a pedestrian, and the driver of the car remained on the scene. Ballard was rushed to the hospital in critical condition shortly after the accident but was pronounced dead after arriving. The accident is currently under investigation.

A witness named Latieshica Douglas told WREG in Memphis that she and a friend were leaving Blue Ice, a local bar and lounge when they saw Ballard walking in the middle of the street distressed. "So we holler out the window like 'Baby, you got to get out the street. You're in the street,' and she just kept hollering 'I can't see, I can't see,'" Douglas said. Douglas went on to say that Ballard told them she was pepper sprayed by security at the lounge. "By the time we reached for the door handles, the car was coming at like 70 mph and ran her over like she was a speed bump," Douglas said.

Ballard played for the Tigers from 2012-2015 and was named to the All-SEC First Team during her final season. In her career, Ballard averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. She was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2013 and the SEC All-Defensive Team twice. Ballard also helped the Tigers reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in 2013 and 2014. She did not return for her senior season at LSU as she was suspended by the program during parts of her sophomore and junior years.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Danielle," LSU said in a statement. "She meant a great deal to our program and was such a big part of our women's basketball family. It's difficult to understand why this happened to someone who was so full of life and had so much promise. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends." While playing high school basketball, Ballard won a state championship at Memphis Central High School. She was the No. 25 overall recruit as rated by ESPN HoopGurlz in 2012.