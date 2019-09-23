Daniel Cormier Announces Next UFC Fight Will Be His Last

Daniel Cormier is getting ready to retire from UFC. On Monday, the former UFC heavyweight champion was on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show and he said the next fight he has in UFC will be his last.

“The next one will be the last one,” Cormier said according to ESPN.

As for who Cormier will face, he only wants to face Stipe Miocic who is the current UFC Champion. Miocic defeated Cormier last month to retain the title. In the first meeting which was back in July 2018, Cormier knocked out Miocic in the first round to win the championship.

As for when Cormier wants to face the champ, he wants to get it done as soon as possible. Right now, UFC is working on getting the match scheduled for UFC 245 which will be on Dec. 14.

“They just told me they’re gonna go talk to Stipe,” Cormier said according to ESPN. “That’s it. I’m just worried about what I can control.

“I’m not in a place right now where I’m chasing, I’m waiting, I’m begging. I’m not gonna do any of that stuff — I don’t need to. … I hope he fights me, run it back like I ran it back for him. I didn’t necessarily have to. I could have took that win last July and said that was beautiful and fought somebody else.”

Cormier went on to talk about what happened in the last match against Miocic and he said the body shot he took in the fourth round is what did him in.

“That was just great work by him,” Cormier said. “It goes to the fighting mindset and the ability of Stipe Miocic. He went hard body shot. And the one that hurt me, instead of chasing that again, he went up top.”

Cormier is one of the most successful fighters in UFC history. He is one of only four fighters to hold titles in two weight classes simultaneously as he was the light heavyweight champion and heavyweight champion. He won the light heavyweight title in 2015 and has been champion since. And as it was mentioned earlier, Cormier won the heavyweight championship last year only to lose it in August.

Cormier has also won the heavyweight title in StrikeForce, XMMA and KOTC. So it looks like his goal is to leave MMA as a champion.