Danica Patrick Reveals She’s ‘Most Nervous’ to Interview Aaron Rodgers for Her Podcast

Former NASCAR star Danica Patrick launched her podcast, Pretty Intense, over the summer, and she as interviewed a variety of people from different fields. One person Patrick will interview is her boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and she admits that interview will be tough. Patrick was recently on People Now and she said interviewing him will be intimidating.

“Obviously, I know him so well,” Patrick said. “Where do we go with the conversation? What do you want to talk about? What do you not want to talk about? But more than anything, he’s so intelligent that he would expect for me to be prepared just like if it was any other guest… He loves the deep conversation and he loves intelligent people.”

Patrick went on to say she will be very nervous interviewing the two-time NFL MVP.

“I’m most nervous to interview Aaron,” she added. “I put a lot of pressure on myself for each interview to be amazing. Aaron makes me nervous because I don’t know where to start and he’s also so smart that I want to keep up with that.

It’s not known when Rodgers will appear on the podcast, but Patrick originally made the announcement that Rodgers will appear on Pretty Intense back in August.

“I wonder if he would want to know the questions before or not? I don’t know,” she told E! “Here’s the good news: I’m in charge of the whole thing. I make the final calls on what goes, what doesn’t go, what airs, what doesn’t air, and I’m going to tell you that, at the expense of my relationship, I would never put anything out there that wouldn’t be good.”

While Patrick has been keeping busy with her podcast, she has been attending as many Packers games as she can. She was in Los Angeles the past Sunday for the Packers vs. Los Angeles Chargers game and she even attended a training camp practice in Green Bay over the summer. A few weeks ago Rodgers had a monster game where he threw five touchdown passes and ran for one against the Oakland Raiders and Patrick sent him a message on Instagram.

“While Aaron’s greatness is measured and very very impressive on the field, he should also be known for the great human he is off the field. Every weekend there is a group of amazing people that fly from far and wide to support him, some new friends (many are my old friends) but most he has had for decades. Yesterday was one of those days where there was so much to celebrate beyond just being together. Perfect passer rating. Fastest QB to reach 350 TD in history. Also, a highly ranked game in passing yards and in TDs,” Patrick wrote. “Plus the hotness! Lucky girl. Let’s gooooooo!!!!”