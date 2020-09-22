'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Confused, Angry Show Not Airing Due to 'Monday Night Football'

Monday night, fans of Dancing With the Stars prepared to watch the second week of competition while rooting for Monica Aldama, Charles Oakley and the other stars. However, they realized that the show was not airing due to a change in the schedule. Instead, ABC was showing Monday Night Football. Traditionally, only ESPN broadcasts football on Monday nights, but Week 2 features a historic event. Monday marks the first time that the Las Vegas Raiders will take the field after moving from Oakland. The AFC West team will host the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, AKA the "Death Star".

Omg is football on instead of Dancing with the Stars????? — Megan Kardashian (@megsped) September 22, 2020

While NFL fans expressed excitement about the new era of Silver and Black football, many others were not happy. Several fans proclaimed that they are angry with the change to the schedule and said that they didn't care about Jon Gruden, Derek Carr or any of the other figures in the desert stadium. Others simply expressed confusion about the decision-making process that resulted in the altered schedule.