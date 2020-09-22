'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Confused, Angry Show Not Airing Due to 'Monday Night Football'
Monday night, fans of Dancing With the Stars prepared to watch the second week of competition while rooting for Monica Aldama, Charles Oakley and the other stars. However, they realized that the show was not airing due to a change in the schedule. Instead, ABC was showing Monday Night Football. Traditionally, only ESPN broadcasts football on Monday nights, but Week 2 features a historic event. Monday marks the first time that the Las Vegas Raiders will take the field after moving from Oakland. The AFC West team will host the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, AKA the "Death Star".
Omg is football on instead of Dancing with the Stars?????— Megan Kardashian (@megsped) September 22, 2020
While NFL fans expressed excitement about the new era of Silver and Black football, many others were not happy. Several fans proclaimed that they are angry with the change to the schedule and said that they didn't care about Jon Gruden, Derek Carr or any of the other figures in the desert stadium. Others simply expressed confusion about the decision-making process that resulted in the altered schedule.
ABC is showing the Tulane-Navy football game right now. On Monday they are showing the Saints-Raiders game, bumping Dancing With The Stars to Tuesday. Did some ABC exec lose a bet to someone during Mardi Gras?— Ellen Fuoto (@emf1947) September 19, 2020
Why is Monday Night Football on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2? It’s not the most macho thing to say, but I’d rather see Dancing with the Stars on Monday. (And I do like football.)— Martin Pinnau (@martinpinnau) September 21, 2020