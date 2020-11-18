'Dancing With the Stars': Britt Stewart Sends Message to Johnny Weir After Semifinals Elimination

✖

Former Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir's championship dreams came to an end on Monday with his elimination from Dancing With the Stars. One day later, his dancing partner in Britt Stewart delivered a heartfelt message. She told Weir that she was honored to be his partner during the competition.

"You know that we wanted to go all the way, but that this experience for us was much more than a competition," Stewart wrote in part of a long Instagram message. "It was a platform for us to entertain and bring joy, laughter, light to anyone watching. You accomplished that and so much more! YOU JOHNNY WEIR ARE AN INSPIRATION!!!!! You are an amazing person with the most beautiful soul and heart. You, your story, and all you’ve accomplished give people so much encouragement and hope!"

Weir and Stewart performed two dances on Monday night. They started with the salsa, which had a soundtrack of "X" by Jonas Brothers ft. KAROL G. The two dancers wore green outfits and sparked praise from several viewers with their routine.

They returned to the dance floor later and showed off a second routine. They danced jazz while "I Lived" by OneRepublic served as the soundtrack. Both dances entertained fans, but the judges did not wholeheartedly agree. Weir and Stewart had the lowest combined scores of the night, resulting in their elimination.

Following the elimination on Monday night, Weir spoke to Entertainment Tonight. He said that he felt "horrific" and said that he had given everything that he had during his performances. Weir also mentioned the scoring system and mentioned that the judges only play a partial role in deciding which pairs move on in the competition. The viewers at home also have to weigh in. "Honestly, I would 100 times choose to be myself over being popular, and I think that that is a strong message that we have shown this whole competition," Weir said.

While they were the first to leave the show on Monday, Weir and Stewart were not the only ones to hear their names called. Skai Jackson and partner Alan Bersten, who had performed their routine to "Move Your Feet" by Junior Senior followed by a Viennese waltz to "Lonely" by Noah Cyrus, were also eliminated. They had a combined judges score of 57 out of 60.

Heading into the finals, four celebrities remain: Nelly, Nev Schulman, Justina Machado and Kaitlyn Bristowe. The Dancing with the Stars Season 29 finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates