'Dancing With the Stars': What to Know About Johnny Weir, Olympic Figure Skater

Dancing With the Stars is early in its 29th season, one that features multiple figures from the sports world. Along with former tight end Vernon Davis and Cheer star Monica Aldama, figure skater Johnny Weir is turning heads during the competition. Here's what to know about the former Olympian.

A Pennsylvania native, Weir has made his mark on the figure skating world. He has represented the United States in the Olympics twice. He finished fifth in men's singles at the 2006 Winter Olympics. He finished sixth at the 2010 Olympic Games. In addition to representing his country, Weir is a three-time U.S. National Figure Skating Champion, 2008 World bronze medalist, two time Grand Prix Final bronze medalist, and the 2001 World Junior Figure Skating Champion.

Weir retired from competitive figure skating in 2013 but has remained close to the sport in the years since. He joined NBC as a commentator for the 2014 Sochi Olympics and appeared in the documentary To Russia With Love. Additionally, Weir partnered with fellow figure skater Tara Lipinski to analyze fashion at the 2014 Academy Awards. The pair continued working together at the Kentucky Derby, the Super Bowl and the National Dog Show.

Weir turned heads during the first episode of Dancing With the Stars. He partnered with Britt Stewart and performed the cha cha to the Pussycat Dolls' "Buttons." The duo hit the dance floor and immediately showed off their flexibility. They threw their legs high in the air and then draped them over an obstacle, immediately eliciting praise from the fake crowd. The pair then continued moving around the dance floor, completely in sync. Weir added some extra flair to the performance by ripping off his jacket and handing it to Stewart. She then flung it across the room.

Following the performance, judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough expressed amazement about the routine. They said that Weir should have been on the show "years ago." All three gave the duo 6s, resulting in an 18 out of 30 final score and sparking comments on social media. Similarly, the fans on social media praised the performance and declared that Weir should reach the finals.

Weir repeated the feat during the second episode. He and Stewart performed a tango to Lady Gaga's "Poker Face." Once again, the judges gave Weir and Stewart 6s and the second 18 out of 30. This score kept the pair in the middle of the pack and made Weir the highest-scored ex-professional athlete.