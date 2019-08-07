UFC Head Dana White Slams Cris Cyborg Saying She Lies, Has No Regrets With Departure

MMA fighter Cris Cyborg crossed a line when she posted an edited video about UFC president Dana White, and now he is firing back. He pulled no punches in a recent interview discussing her release from her UFC contract and even went so far as to talk about her lies.

White met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the changes that have taken place since UFC 240, specifically, those involving Cyborg. This situation has been tenuous at best and there have been a lot of things said about potential lies on each side.

White wanted to clear the air and explain what happened, and he did so without holding anything back.

UFC boss Dana White has no regrets with Cris Cyborg’s departure from the promotion: “She’s unhappy. We’re unhappy. She lies and does that (video). See you later. Have a nice life.” Read more: https://t.co/Zvd3GgVMOa pic.twitter.com/6hPYybUAuc — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) August 7, 2019

“Dealing with her has been a nightmare the entire time she’s been here,” White said, according to MMA Junkie. “It’s been a bad experience dealing with Cyborg since Day 1. We brought in her after she tested positive for steroids and we made her a clean athlete with the best drug testing policy in all of sports the entire time she was here. When she talks about her legacy and her brand, her legacy, and her brand, nothing’s better than knowing she’s a clean athlete after testing positive for steroids and all the negativity that surrounded her about being a dirty athlete. We bring her in here, we do all this stuff and she was just never happy.

“Never happy, complaining about everything. She was a nightmare to deal with, and at the end of the day she knows, I know, Amanda Nunes knows, I tried to make that Nunes fight [happen]. She doesn’t want it. She doesn’t want it. She gets mad when I say I don’t blame her. I don’t blame her! If that was Amanda Nunes last Saturday, I think everyone can agree what would’ve happened in that fight. She’s unhappy, we’re unhappy, she lies and does that thing [the video]. See ya later. Have a nice life.”

Following her victory over Felicia Spencer at UFC 240, Cyborg posted a video on YouTube of her confronting White about a possible rematch with Amanda Nunes and telling him to stop lying about her. As it turned out, this footage was actually doctored by Cyborg’s team, and she ultimately released the unedited footage with an explanation and an apology.

Nevertheless, White still released Cyborg from her contractual obligations with the UFC, putting an end to the combative relationship between the pair. She is now free to pursue other opportunities while White will no longer have to deal with any more headaches.

This decision may cost the UFC some money in the short-term based on possible fights that could have been set up between Cyborg and Nunes. However, that is far less important to White than getting the league to a better place.