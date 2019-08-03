UFC Head Dana White Posts Live Prelims Photo, Cris Cyborg Fan Chimes In

Dana White is moving on for the Cris Cyborg ordeal. On Saturday, the UFC president posted a live preliminary photo of UFC Fight Night on ESPN. The event is taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

This comes on the heels of White releasing Cris Cyborg from her contract and one fan had no choice but to chime in.

It’s clear that the fan is not happy with White making the decision of releasing one of the top fighters in the organization. However, not everyone is on the Cyborg train as one UFC fan told the Cyborg fan it’s time to move on.

Cyborg was let go from her contract right after defeating Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 and then suffering a deep gash on her forehead. After the match, Cyborg went up to White to let him that she wants a rematch with current UFC Women’s Featherweight champion Amanda Nunes and she’s not avoiding her.

“You know I text you for the rematch. You know this. Stop lying about it,” Cyborg said in the video she released Wednesday per MMAFighting.com. “What you are saying that I don’t want to fight. You know that I want to fight and I’m not scared.”

White responded by saying there’s no lying on his side and he’s ready to make the match happen.

“I’m not lying about it,” White said. “I don’t know if you know how it played out with management and whatever but we want to do that fight. I want to do that fight right now. We’ll get it done.”

Once the smoked cleared, Cyborg posted a message on Twitter to apologize to White for posting the edited video of her and White arguing backstage.

“I take full responsibility for the actions that resulted in the edited video posted on my social media accounts,” Cyborg said. We were wrong and I have addressed this issue with my production team so that it doesn’t ever happen again in the future.”

“Finally, I want to apologize to Dana White for posting the video. Even though we will continue to disagree about numerous issues, I will always stand up for doing what is right.”

Now that Cyborg is a free agent, it will be very interesting to see what she decides to do next because she won’t be on the market very long.