Dan Parise, Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Producer, Dead at 61

Dan Parise, the man responsible for iconic large-scale concerts in New York and other areas, has passed away at the age of 61. Variety reports that the cause of death was cardiac arrest. A representative for Roc Nation, the company for which Parise created many events, confirmed the death.

Parise spent 30 years producing live events, and he created some of the biggest spectacles in live entertainment. This includes Super Bowl halftime shows, the iHeart Radio Festival, the Made in America Festival and the Global Citizen Festival. He received an "Outstanding Special Class" Emmy nomination for his work on the Beyonce & Jay-Z: On the Run concert film. He also received a "Best Music Film" Grammy nomination for his work on the project.

"He committed his life to his family at home and his family on the road, making each one of us better with each show. From working with Dave Matthews to Michelle Obama to Keith Richards, his mark on the entertainment and broadcast world will be felt for generations to come," a representative for Roc Nation said in a statement. The company also told The Wrap that Parise ruled with "an iron fist" and that he brought "heart and greatness" to the events that he produced during his longtime career.

Parise spent considerable time as part of Live Nation and helped create the Special Events division, which put together some massive events. One example is the two-day Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 25th Anniversary concerts, as well as the "Concert for Hurricane Katrina Relief." This division later evolved and became an entirely new company, Diversified Production Services.

While Parise did create some massive events for fans of live music, many knew him best for his impact on the sports world. He helped put on a Garth Brooks concert at Yankee Stadium and he put together the NBA All-Star Halftime Show. He also turned heads and drew praise with the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show featuring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

While the halftime show is only a mere 13 minutes long, putting it together takes an estimated year of preparation. "There are so many aspects of it, the dancers, the lighting elements, the special effects. It's like a big jigsaw puzzle," Parise said prior to 2020's iteration. He also explained that the addition of an overhang to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami provided the opportunity to implement more advanced audio equipment.