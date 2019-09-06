NBA Star Damian Lillard Says He Might Remove Raiders Tattoo If WR Antonio Brown Is Cut

NBA star Damian Lillard is a huge fan of the Oakland Raiders as he has a tattoo of the Raiders logo. However, the Portland Trailblazers guard may have the ink removed if the Raiders cut Brown. TMZ caught up with Lillard at an NBA 2K20 event in Los Angeles and was asked about his thoughts the drama going on between Brown and the Raiders.

“I don’t think they should cut ’em,” Lillard said … “I think it’s a 0 percent chance they cut AB. Because if they do that, I might have to get my tattoo removed.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The reason Brown could be cut is his recent antics. Earlier this week, Brown was fined by the Raiders for missing practices and he called out the team on Instagram. That also led to Brown getting into the argument with general manager Mike Mayock and he reportedly called him a “cracker.”

On Friday, Brown reportedly apologized for the recent incidents at the team meeting. And later in the day head coach Jon Gruden announced Brown will play on Monday night against the Denver Broncos.

“Antonio is back today. We’re excited about that,” Gruden said. “Ready to move on.”

Lillard will be happy to hear this and it looks like he won’t have to worry about replacing his tattoo. The Raiders know Lillard is a big fan and back in April when he made the game-winning shot to help the Trail Blazers advance in the NBA playoffs, the Raiders posted a video on their Instagram account that showed the Oakland native at a game.

Brown has not played a game for the Raiders yet, but Lillard knows how talented he is and how much he will make an impact on the offense. Brown has been one of the top wide receivers in the NFL for the last six seasons. He has been named to the Pro Bowl seven times, he’s been selected to the All-Pro First Team four times and he’s led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards twice. In 2018, Brown finished the year with 104 receptions for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns which led the NFL.

Even though Brown will play on Monday, we can’t predict what happens next. So while Lillard’s tattoo is safe, the hope is Brown will be level-headed all season long so the Raiders won’t have to make a bold move.