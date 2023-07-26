Damar Hamlin Reacts to LeBron James' Son Bronny's Cardiac Arrest Incident

Damar Hamlin knows exactly what Bronny James is going through. The Buffalo Bills safety went to social media to show support for the son of LeBron James who went into cardiac arrest on Monday during basketball practice at the University of Southern California's Galen Center. Bronny collapsed on the court before being treated by the medical staff and taken to the hospital.

On Twitter, Hamlin wrote: "Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process." Bronny's incident happened nearly eight months after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin has made a full recovery and is expected to be back on the field this season.

"With Damar's situation, he has our full support and always will and then, we'll continue to take it one day at a time and we'll go at his cadence," Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters this week. At this point, he's full go." In February, Hamlin appeared on Good Morning America and said Bills trainer Denny Kellington is the reason he is alive today.

"I owe Denny my life, literally," Hamlin said, per the New York Post. "You know, he loves to say he was just doing his job, which is true. That night, he was literally the savior of my life, administering CPR on me." Hamlin added: "He would say he was just doing his job, but if it wasn't for someone showing up that day with a clear mind, and whatever's going on in their personal life, to just put it aside and just be present in the moment to be able to actually do the job correctly, that's something I'm truly thankful for and I don't take for granted."

Following Bronny's cardiac arrest, a representative for the James family released a statement. "Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest," the family said. "Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes." Bronny James is set to play college basketball at USC this fall.