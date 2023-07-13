Damar Hamlin Breaks Down in Tears During Powerful Moment at the ESPYs

Damar Hamlin got very emotional when presenting an award to the team that saved his life. At the ESPY Awards on Wednesday night, the Buffalo Bills safety presented the Pat Tillman Award for Service to the first responders who attended to him after his cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January.

"I didn't wake up that morning in January thinking that I would need someone to save my life that day, and I doubt that the staff thought that they had to do what they did either," Hamlin said in a video before presenting the award, per PEOPLE. "What I've taken away from what happened to me six and a half months ago, is that any of us at any given time are capable of doing something that's incredible, in saving a life and living a life in service to others. It's a blessing. It's a responsibility. And it's the very reason why you're hearing my voice right now. Anyone could be a hero. These are mine."

Damar Hamlin was brought to tears when presenting the Pat Tillman Award for Service to the training staff of the Buffalo Bills ❤️ 💙 pic.twitter.com/IThNKmREyC — ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2023

As the group came out to accept the award, Hamlin broke down in tears. Bills' head athletic trainer Nate Breske accepted the award on behalf of the rest of the staff and said, "I'm humbled and honored to be speaking tonight, representing the Buffalo Bills athletic training staff... By the grace of God and divine intervention, we had the best outcome we could have prayed for.

"It was a massive army of specialists who came together on and off the field to do their jobs at night. That team includes the athletic trainers and medical staff, equipment, managers, player, engagement, personnel, mental health clinicians, chaplains, security on-field first responders, paramedics and the entire medical staff at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center."

Hamlin's medical emergency was caused by commotion cordis, according to doctors. It occurred during Monday Night Football on January 2, and the game was called off. Hamiln recovered and showed his support for his teammates during the playoffs. The 25-year-old won the NFLPA Alana Page Community Award which recognizes the player who goes above and beyond to perform community service in his hometown and team city. He also won the Gorge Halas Award which is given to the player who overcomes the most adversity to succeed.