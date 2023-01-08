Damar Hamlin Posts First Instagram Post Since On-Field Injury, Hospitalization

Damar Hamlin's situation has certainly improved since his scary on-field injury during Monday Night Football. The Buffalo Bills safety went into cardiac arrest on the field in the now-canceled showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals, landing him in the ICU while everybody watched on through the national coverage.

Almost a week later, Hamlin is awake, smiling and communicating with fans and his teammates. Hamlin even posted to Instagram for the first time, sharing a post with photos from the day while addressing the care he's received since then. He also showed his smiling face in his Instagram Stories, posting a Zoom call from Michael Rubin and rapper Meek Mill with the caption, "Back working. Back smiling!!!" while including a heart emoji.

Hamlin showed his appreciation on social media to those who have reached out or sent good vibes in his direction. "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x's as much," he wrote. "The Love has been overwhelming, but I'm thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!"

Hamlin included the hashtag "3 strong" in reference to his number on the field, and the number that the Bills will be wearing on their sleeves the next time they take the field. And right at the top of his comments were teammates Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, the latter being the first to head to the hospital once players left the stadium in Cincy.

Also sending some love to the injured safety was Tee Higgins, the Bengals wide receiver on the other end of the on-field collision that led to Hamlin's health emergency. Higgins included a pair of prayer hands, with some shooting stars to show support to the injured star.

It is also key to note that Hamlin included the touching line a nurse shared with him after he finally woke up and asked if the team had won against the Bengals. "Yes, you won. You've won the game of life."