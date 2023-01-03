Damar Hamlin's Family Speaks out Following Buffalo Bills Player's Traumatic Injury

The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breaking its silence on his injury. On Monday night, Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter of the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. He was rushed to the hospital after the medical staff performed CPR on the field. The family didn't have any updates on Hamlin's health but sent a message to everyone who supported him.

"On behalf of our family, we went to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time, the family said in the statement. "We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country. We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar.

"We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they've done. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them."

Hamlin 24, was selected by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He became a starter this year and is a big reason the team has clinched a playoff spot. This year, Hamlin has recorded 91 tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two passes defended.

One big way NFL fans have supported Hamlin is by making donations to his charity. He has a GoFundMe page for The Chasing M's Foundation, and he set a goal to raise $2,500. As of Tuesday morning, the page has received over $4 million in donations.

"As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me," Hamlin wrote on the GoFundMe page. "I created The Chasing M's Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive. This campaign gives you the opportunity to contribute to our first initiative and positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic. 100% of the funds raised will go toward the purchase of toys for kids in need."