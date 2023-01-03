Damar Hamlin's Toy Drive Raises Over $3.5 Million Following On-Field Collapse

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, and the NFL community began to show their support. Hamlin launched a GoFundMe Page for a charity he started and set a goal of $2,500. But following his injury, the charity that's called The Chasing M's Foundation, raised over $3.5 million in donations.

According to The Washington Post (per PEOPLE), Hamlin began his toy drive when he was playing college football at the University of Pittsburgh to support his month Nina's daycare. One of the biggest contributors to the toy drive is All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Chris Jericho who gave $10,000.

"As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me," Hamlin wrote on the GoFundMe page. " I created The Chasing M's Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive. This campaign gives you the opportunity to contribute to our first initiative and positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic. 100% of the funds raised will go toward the purchase of toys for kids in need."

Hamlin's injury took place late in the first quarter. He tackled a Bengals player and got to his feet before quickly collapsing. The medical staff performed CPR, and Hamlin was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The Bills said Hamlin "is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

Hamlin was selected by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, Hamlin played in 14 games and recorded two tackles and two passes defended. This season, Hamlin was promoted to starting safety and tallied 91 tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two passes defended and one forced fumble. Earlier in the season, Hamlin talked about playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"It does feel like … it's bigger than the childhood dream," Hamlin told The Buffalo News. "Coming from where I come from, you always had hope of making it and doing things like this, being able to be a starter and playing on a team (that's) playing your hometown team."