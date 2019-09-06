Dallas Cowboys Star Tyrone Crawford Caught on Video Throwing Haymakers at Coyote Ugly Bar

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford got into trouble earlier this year as he was involved in a massive bar fight in Florida. TMZ obtained new footage of the fight, which occurred at the Coyote Ugly bar in March that shows Crawford kicking and punching anyone that came in his way, including bar staffers and security. The fight becomes so intense, that it’s taken outside and Crawford continues to fight. With the Cowboys defensive lineman being 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds, the staff and even police officers had a difficult time restraining him.

The reason Crawford got involved was the fact he was helping his brother according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He was charged with a misdemeanor but he reached a deal in July to close out the case.

“I am going to let God take it,” Crawford said last month. “I can’t speak on it too much. I am going to let God take it and handle everything, however it works out it works out. Hopefully, they see my side.”

Despite working out a deal where he will have to enter an anger management program, Crawford, who’s a Cowboys team captain, could face a possible suspension pending an NFL investigation.

“I handled the situation the best of my abilities,” Crawford said. “I did what I had to do as best I could. I am trying to put it past me and maintain my focus on football.”

Crawford was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round back in 2012. The Boise State alum has never made a Pro Bowl, but he is one of the anchors of the Cowboys defense. Crawford has played in 92 career games and has recorded 22 sacks. In 2018, Crawford had his best season, recording 34 tackles and a career-high 5.5 sacks.

2018 was also a scary season for Crawford as he suffered a serious neck injury in Week 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It turned out the test results came back negative and he was able to play in the Cowboys two postseason games.

“Wanted to say ‘thank you’ to everyone who reached out to me and my family after the scary moment on Sunday,” Crawford wrote in a letter to his fans, via 247Sports. “I want to thank the Dallas Cowboys‘ training staff for all of the precautions they took to take care of me. Shout out to the staff and my teammates for coming out of that with a win.

“NFC East Champs and big things ahead.”