Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says Team Will Sign Super Bowl Champion Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys are in a good position as they are 10-3 on the year and in fifth place in the NFC playoff standings. But they will likely be getting some big help before heading into postseason play. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke to USA Today Sports and was asked if the team will sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

"Odell's going to join us," Jones said. "There's a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I'll look to the future. But most of it being about now." Jones didn't share any details of the contract, but it's likely the deal will be official after the Cowboys take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Beckham is currently rehabbing from having ACL surgery during the offseason. He has also spoken to the Buffalo Bills and his former team the New York Giants.

"I'm hopeful we can get into some important games and have some Deion Sanders-type results," Jones said. "Could this be possible to have a great player like that get in two or three playoff games and make some significant plays? I think very much so. That's not an exaggerated thought at all."

Beckham spent half the 2021 season with the Cleveland Browns before he was released by the team on Nov. 8. He signed a one-year contract with the Rams three days later and helped the team win a Super Bowl. Earlier this month, Beckham appeared on The Shop and was asked where he wanted to sign.

"I haven't made the decision," Beckham said, per Sports Illustrated. "I would like to be in a stable environment. Get up 6 a.m., leave at 6 p.m. for four weeks and then let's talk about it.'' Beckham was selected No. 12 overall by the Giants in 2014. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014 after catching 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns on 91 receptions. Beckham played for the Giants from 2014-2018 and was named to the Pro Bowl three times and the All-Pro Second Team twice. He was traded to the Browns in 2019 and played in 29 games in two and a half seasons.