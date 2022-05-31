Dallas Cowboys News: All the Biggest Updates From May

May has come to an end, and that means we are one month closer to football season. For the Dallas Cowboys, the expectations are high after winning the NFC East last year and losing their playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers after a mishap on the final play of the game. It's been nearly 30 years since the Cowboys have won or played in a Super Bowl, and while they have a talented team, they also know that anything less than a Super Bowl this year will be considered a disappointment. "When y'all hear what sounds like—over these Los Angeles hills—when you think they got one of these mountain lions with its tail caught, that's me screaming into my pillow for not being in that Super Bowl," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said earlier this year. Since the Cowboys started playing in 1960, they have won five Super Bowls, 10 conference championships and 24 division titles. Their eight Super Bowl appearances are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos for the second most Super Bowl appearances in history. Here's a look at all the biggest news and updates from the Cowboys in May.

Draft Board Revealed #Cowboys fans can call Dallas FO 'idiots.' But as usual, you can't really call #JerryJones and Co. 'liars.' https://t.co/LTJ0PYvMeT — fishsports (@fishsports) May 4, 2022 Cowboys owner Jerry Jones turned heads at the end of April when he flashed the team's draft board to the media during a post-draft press conference. It was in early May when fans began dissecting the draft board and seeing who the Cowboys had No. 1 on their list.

Jerry Jones Accident Sources say Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been released from the hospital & is home resting comfortably. Jones was checked into Parkland hospital tonight after a minor accident, but that was done at the insistence of police, per sources. "He is all good," VP Stephen Jones said. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) May 5, 2022 In early May, Jones was involved in a car accident and was transported to a hospital in the Dallas area. The good news is the injuries were not series and the 79-year-old was back home shortly thereafter.

High Merchandise Sales This year @TomBrady topped @PatrickMahomes + @JoshAllenQB on the Top 50 sales list–but can he top them on the golf course too? #TheMatch goes down June 1st. ⛳️ 🔗: https://t.co/6pMUcINvZE pic.twitter.com/9DKIudhu5f — NFLPA (@NFLPA) May 6, 2022 The NFLPA released its merchandise sale rankings for the March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022 period and three Cowboys were ranked in the top 20. Quarterback Dak Prescott came in at No. 6, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb came in at No. 13 and running back Ezekiel Elliott was 16th.

Cowboys Schedule Update your lock screen with our 2022 schedule. ⭐️📲#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/gFWKSLlMgo — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 13, 2022 The NFL released its schedule for the 2022 season, and the Cowboys will be featured on a national stage multiple times. It starts on Sept. 11 when the Cowboys take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. And the team's annual Thanksgiving Day game will be against the New York Giants on Nov. 24.

Loss of a Family Member Larry Lacewell, the #DallasCowboys' longtime Director of College and Pro Scouting, passes away. Read more below. Past/Present | @JohnDeere — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 18, 2022 The Cowboys lost one of their own this month when Larry Lacewell, the team's longtime director of college and pro scouting died at the age of 85. Lacewell began working for the Cowboys in 1992 and was with the team until 2005. He helped the team win three Super Bowls in the 1990s.

Joint Practices The Dallas Cowboys are expected to have some competitive practices at training camp after announcing they will have joint practices with both the Chargers and Broncos. Offseason | #DallasCowboys — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 19, 2022 The Cowboys will be working closely with two teams during camp. The team will hold joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos. "These practices give you an opportunity to get a lot of quality work done and lower the risk that you obviously have to go through to play in preseason games," Cowboys McCarthy said last year about joining practices.