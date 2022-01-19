Social Media Goes After Dak Prescott Following Dallas Cowboys’ Playoff Loss

The Dallas Cowboys fell short in the playoffs again, and Dak Prescott is taking some heat for the comments he made after the game. As the NFL officials were walking off the field once the game was over on Sunday, fans began throwing objects at them. And when asked about the fans going after the referees, Prescott said, “Credit to them.”

Reporters and experts went after Prescott of encouraging the behavior. And while Prescott was upset about the Cowboys losing to the San Fransico 49ers in the wild-card round of the playoffs, the Cowboys made the mistake of not heading the ball to the official as the clock was running in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys tried to spike the ball to stop the clock to give themselves a chance to make one more play, but time expired before they could get the snap off.

“I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday. I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair,” Prescott wrote on Twitter. “I hold the NFL Officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs. The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter. That was a mistake on my behalf, and I am sorry.” Here’s a look at fans sharing their thoughts on Prescott after the Cowboys’ playoff loss.

Dak’s Response

https://twitter.com/therealmarklane/status/1482919476999958528?s=20

One fan wrote: “What a joke… character is what you do when no one is watching, and how you handle adversity. Supporting/advocating putting others in danger because you’re upset (even if you had a right to be upset, which in this case they didn’t…) is a pretty galling example of his character.”

Lack of Success

https://twitter.com/JimmyJohnson/status/1483550825142276099?s=20

Another person wrote: “Prescott isn’t the right QB for the Dallas Cowboys, At best he’s a second stringer. He panics under pressure and often lack awareness of game situations as they occur.His passes are usually low, high of behind the receivers. This hinders yards after the catch.”

The Apology

https://twitter.com/dak/status/1483602419640639492?s=20

One fan said: “Good job finally taking accountability. Now… about the poor performance. Us fans are still waiting for some accountability. Ya’ll had a horrible game and yet still find ways to defer the blame”

NVP

https://twitter.com/CBSSports/status/1482878302876545031?s=20

One Twitter user wrote: “Dak joins the list of cursed QB’s who take the blockbuster 40 mill a year contract. No QB has yet to win a SB after the blockbuster contact. Mahomes, Rogers, Wilson, Dak, Kyler better get his SB before it’s pay day.”

Mind Blown

https://twitter.com/BThomps81/status/1482880819404357640?s=20

One person said: “You’d think that a veteran QB would be aware of such nuances. Umpires and referees aren’t 25 year-old athletes, and NFL players understand that within a handful of games. No excuse for Dak not to know and prepare for this.”

Comparison

https://twitter.com/DavidWysong_/status/1482881574165229570?s=20

Another person wrote: “He’s trying to blame the Ref for his mistake too! Why you throwing the ball to your center? If the QB don’t know the rules, you ain’t gonna win.”

Not a Good Look

https://twitter.com/akashanav/status/1482900821431906305?s=20

And this fan wrote: “[Dak Prescott] should hire someone teaching him the rules of the game for that $40 Million. Every amateur Player knows the UMPIRE places the Ball, Not a $40 Million QB or his Center. His own dick moves (running in the middle with less than 20 secondsthantaking the Ball ) cost them.”