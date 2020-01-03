Dallas Cowboys Move on From Jason Garrett and the Internet Is in an Uproar

It looks like the Dallas Cowboys will have a new head coach next season. On Thursday night, ESPN reported that the team will move on from head coach Jason Garrett when his contract expires on Jan. 14. This comes on the heels of the team missing the playoffs after finishing the season with an 8-8 record.

Garrett has been with the Cowboys organization as a coach since 2007. He started as the team’s offensive coordinator and was promoted to head coach in 2011. In his nine seasons with the Cowboys, Garrett led the team to the playoffs three times and posted an 85-67 record. He was named NFL Coach of the Year in 2016 after leading the team to a 13-3 mark, but they lost to the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

So how does the Internet feel about Garrett no longer being the Cowboys head coach? Scroll down to find out.

NFC East Fans Reaction

NFC East fans reacting to Jason Garrett no longer being coach of the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/ZGj2ZEQGUN — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 3, 2020

Cowboys fans have been waiting for this day for a very long time because they don’t believe Garrett is the guy who can lead them to a Super Bowl. And based on what happened this past season, they are probably right. As for the Giants, Eagles and Redskins fans, they are sad to see him go.

New Cowboys Quarterback?

Getting more and more convinced Jason Garrett is going to come out of these meetings as the new Cowboys starting quarterback — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 2, 2020

That would be something if Garrett decided to return as the Cowboys quarterback. Of course, that won’t happen, but he was Troy Aikman’s backup when the Cowboys were winning Super Bowls in the 1990s. So despite not playing a lot, Garrett was a better backup QB than a head coach.

Skip Bayless

YESSSSSSS: NO MORE JASON GARRETT, according to an ESPN report. I first said he was the wrong man for this job after the 2012 season, his second straight 8-8. It took only 7 more years for Jerry Jones to finally see the light. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2020

Skip Bayless of FS1 is clearly happy Garrett is no longer the Cowboys head coach. He’s a Cowboys fans and he’s been very critical of Garrett because the team has been mediocre under his watch. Bayless wanted Garrett gone after the 2012 season, so Thursday was a great day for him.

8-8

Jason Garrett finished .500 four times in 10 seasons (9 full seasons) as Cowboys head coach.



Only Jeff Fisher coached more .500 seasons according to @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/UB29il8vHZ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 3, 2020

One thing Garrett was good at is being just average. In his nine seasons with the Cowboys, he finished with an 8-8 record four times including the 2019 season. 8-8 is not bad, but it’s not good enough and things were not getting better for him.

The Meeting

Exclusive footage of the 4th meeting this week between Jerry Jones and Jason Garrett: pic.twitter.com/GZ5gP3omRA — Eagles Fan Problems (@EagleFanProbs) January 3, 2020

This fan revealed what the meeting between Garrett and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looked like. Everyone outside the Cowboys organization knew it was time for Garrett to go, but Jones has been hesitant to make a move. It’s clear Jones had a lot of respect for Garrett as he was also a former Cowboys player.

Garrett to the Giants

Hey @Giants looks like Jason Garrett needs a job now, you’s should really hire him — Anthony Rio (@ant_rio) January 3, 2020

The New York Giants are looking for a new head coach as they fired Pat Shurmur. Could Garrett be heading to the Big Apple and face the Cowboys twice a year? It would be fitting, but odds are Giants fans wouldn’t like that move. However, Garrett will be coaching with an NFL team next year.

The Next Cowboys Coach

So glad Jerry came to his senses and ended the Jason Garrett era.

Now, call Urban Meyer and make The Cowboys great again!!! #Cowboys — Joshua Olson (@joshuaolson58) January 3, 2020

Cowboys fans are already campaigning for the new head coach and it looks like Urban Meyer is a popular choice. He was a very successful head coach on the college level as he won two national titles at Florida and one title at Ohio State. College head coaches typically don’t find too much success in the NFL, but hiring Meyer would excite the Cowboys fanbase.