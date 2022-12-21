Dallas Cowboys Legend Jason Witten Teases Plans of Becoming College Football or NFL Coach (Exclusive)

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten is now a high school football coach and has been successful. But will he make the big jump to college or the NFL down the road? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Witten revealed if coaching at a higher level is in his plans.

"I think so. I think ultimately you'd like to get back. There's nothing like competing at the highest level," Witten exclusively told PopCutlre. "I got to experience it both in playing in the SEC and then playing for the Dallas Cowboys. I think somewhere in the future I could see myself doing that. But right now I'm having a lot of fun doing this, and just like when I was playing, you try not to look too far ahead. Just kind of be where you're at and devour the strawberries, so to speak. Just enjoy the moments, day in and day out. It's been very refreshing for me."

Witten has coached the past two seasons at Liberty Christian in Argyle Texas, where his team went 10-2 this past season. For his success in 2022, Witten was named Coach of the Year by the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS). Witten told PopCutlure that coaching was something he wanted to do because it runs in the family.

"I would probably say the last four or five years of my career, people would say, 'Hey, he's a coach on the field,'" Witten said. adding he has "mixed emotions with that comment because certainly, I felt like I got it. I was a coach out there and I was an older guy, but I also would remind them, 'Hey, I can still run an option route. I can still get open.' But ultimately I knew that was kind of a calling on my life. A big reason why I was as successful as a player was I studied it. I enjoyed kind of the chess match of X's and O's, so I always kind of knew that's where the route I was going to go. I did not know it was going to be high school to start out. But that's been a lot of fun for me. As I said, my boys play in the program and the passion and that age group, you can really have an impact on young men. It's been exciting for us."