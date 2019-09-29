Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Spotted on Bourbon Street, and the Footage Is Wild

With a battle against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys have an opportunity to keep the winning streak alive. Doing so would move America’s Team to 4-0 on the season and set up a massive battle with the Green Bay Packers. Interestingly enough, team owner Jerry Jones doesn’t appear to be stressed out about the matchup. He actually appears to be enjoying his time in the Big Easy.

Sunday morning, a video surfaced on Twitter that showed Jones walking among the people in New Orleans. He was down on Bourbon Street among fans, all of whom were chanting his name. Considering that the Saints fans are known for their vocal dislike of other teams, it seemed surprising that Jones found this much support in enemy territory.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The most surprising aspect of this video is that Jones wasn’t surrounded by handlers. The very wealthy owner of the Cowboys had people with him, but it was a much smaller contingent than expected.

Jerry Jones on bourbon street https://t.co/nfzetXFDj1 — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 29, 2019

The Dallas Cowboys are undefeated and riding high after dismantling the first three opponents on the schedule. Fans of America’s Team have big expectations for this team and quarterback Dak Prescott, in particular. If this offense can produce against the Saints on Sunday night, they will only continue to rise.

Of course, defeating the Saints will be the most difficult task in this young season. The first three opponents that the Cowboys faced (Giants, Redskins, Dolphins) were more of a warmup, but the Saints are a much better team.

Last season, these two teams faced off in marquee matchup. The Saints were the hottest team in the league while the Cowboys were viewed as more of a surprising squad. However, the defense, led by linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith, held Drew Brees and the New Orleans offense in check during a 13-10 victory.

This year’s battle is slightly different considering that Brees is recovering from thumb surgery while backup Teddy Bridgewater is set to make his second start of the season. This offense has changed drastically with Brees out of the lineup, but wide receiver Michael Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara are still threats to score on any play.

The Cowboys, on the other hand, are looking to continue the production on offense. Prescott has played like one of the league’s best signal-callers all season long while throwing for nine touchdowns and only two interceptions. Meanwhile, Ezekiel Elliott is back to his hard-running ways while veteran tight end Jason Witten is seemingly catching touchdowns every week.

Sunday’s battle between the Cowboys and Saints will be a fascinating watch for football fans, but which team will reign victorious? More importantly, will Jones head back down to Bourbon Street if his team reaches 4-0 on the season?