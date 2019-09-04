Dallas Cowboys Fans React to La’el Collins Contract Getting Finished Before Ezekiel Elliott

Tuesday morning, Dallas Cowboys fans awoke to the news that the team had just completed a contract extension with a key member of the offense. That’s right, offensive tackle La’el Collins had just landed a five-year, $50 million contract extension that includes $35 million guaranteed, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This was the highest guarantee given to an offensive tackle and ensured that the offensive line would remain together for the foreseeable future.

While exciting for the Cowboys offense, this news was met with considerable blowback. Fans of “America’s Team” have been waiting for running back Ezekiel Elliott to sign a massive contract extension all weekend, and numerous reports have made it appear that the deal was only moments from being complete. However, that simply wasn’t the case, and Collins is now the second member of the Cowboys to get a contract extension signed before Elliott.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Unsurprisingly, the reactions to this news were very mixed. Many fans were simply excited about having a talented lineman locked up so he can protect quarterback Dak Prescott. The vast majority, however, were just angry that Zeke’s deal was not the one being announced in the wee hours of the morning.

​

Zeke on the plane back to Dallas like pic.twitter.com/CfSOHefACx — stressed football fan (@Champagnephilly) September 3, 2019

La’el Collins has been one of Ezekiel Elliott’s biggest supporters throughout his holdout, saying that the running back is more than a teammate. The big tackle even referred to Zeke as family.

Collins wants his teammate to get paid by way of a mega-deal, but will Elliott feel the same way considering that his negotiations are still active? Some fans believe that Elliott was flying back to Dallas from Cabo in a less than positive mindset.

​

Zeke seeing this be like https://t.co/DnMNyBg06b — Shaun (@osha3264) September 3, 2019

While some fans see Zeke crying on the plane after reading that La’el Collins landed a big contract extension before he did, there are many others that actually believe he is fired up.

Seeing owner Jerry Jones shell out this type of money to a solid starter can only mean that he will be awarding his running back with a Scrooge McDuck level of money. Zeke can start building that swimming pool/vault.

​

Smart move by Jerry. Always take care of the guys who show up for work before the ones who don’t. — Brandon Cornelius (@BrandonCornel) September 3, 2019

Does Jerry Jones really play favorites for those that show up to work every day and don’t hold out for a new contract? It’s entirely possible.

Of the contracts that needed to be taken care of this offseason, both linebacker Jaylon Smith and tackle La’el Collins were awarded contract extensions before Zeke. Granted, their deals were slightly less complicated than that of the star running back, but many fans feel that the moves were made due to them showing up for work each day.

​

Freeing up $5M in cap space. Hmmm… what for..? — Bruce Raffel (@FitCoachBruce) September 3, 2019

There are certainly those that believe the Cowboys are rewarding the players that showed up for training camp while punishing Zeke for holding out, but there is another sect that views Collins’ contract as a smart strategy.

By reports, this deal actually freed up $5 million in cap space for this upcoming season. Will this money be used as part of Zeke’s contract extension?

​

Zeke watching every other cowboy get paid pic.twitter.com/ZczSXkkFpD — Jorge (@JRocha_G) September 3, 2019

Sometimes, it appears that everyone in Dallas is enjoying life and getting paid, but Ezekiel Elliott is simply watching from the window with envy. He wants to be out with his teammates and enjoying the massive contract extension, but negotiations have not been completed just yet.

Zeke’s time to rejoin his teammates will come in the near future, but will it happen prior to Week 1’s battle against the New York Giants? If not, he will continue to watch the Cowboys from the figurative window.

​

Zeke who? — ZÉ NOBODY (@ZNOBODY3) September 3, 2019

Poor Jerry Jones. His joke about Ezekiel Elliott during the preseason will never be forgotten. Following a game against the Los Angeles Rams in Hawaii, Jones said: “Zeke who?” in response to questions about his veteran running back and rookie Tony Pollard.

Unfortunately, neither Zeke nor his agents found the move to be classy or humorous, and this comment has since taken on a life of its own.

​

A pie? What does the popular Thanksgiving Day dessert have to do with either La’el Collins or Ezekiel Elliott, let alone their contract extensions? Well, team owner Jerry Jones told Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News that the pie was getting smaller with each contract extension being signed. There is only so much money allocated for Elliott, Dak Prescott,Jaylon Smith. Two of these deals have been completed, and only three remain. However, how much of the pie is left for these three stars?

​

Haha Zeke with more mud on his face .. this is not a fantasy league .. rings mean more than rushing titles .. see Barry Sanders and Eric Dickerson! — tlhost (@tlhost) September 3, 2019

While there are some members of the fanbase that believe paying Collins before Zeke was a mistake, there is a vocal minority that actually is happy to see the big tackle getting his payday.

One fan on Twitter was laughing due to this contract extension making Zeke “look bad.” In his opinion, leading the league in rushing twice in three years is impressive, but it’s nothing compared to actually winning the Super Bowl.

​

I can see that being a bargaining chip for Zeke though. Look at this line we have, you’re gonna be in a home jacket at the end of your career. Where do you want to do it at? — Mike Lang (@IHateLang) September 3, 2019

Was it wise to pay La’el Collins prior to Ezekiel Elliott? According to some fans, absolutely! They actually believe that Jones awarded his tackle with this big extension as a bargaining chip for Elliott’s extension.

Essentially, he wanted to show the running back that he would be building up the line so that he could consistently find success. This wouldn’t be a scenario like Andrew Luck having a bad offensive line throughout his NFL career. Elliott would be running behind the Ferrari of offensive lines.

​

Now, trade Zeke. — Voice of Reality (@Voice_OfReality) September 3, 2019

One of the more surprising reactions to the La’el Collins involved Ezekiel Elliott.

Yes, there were many fans that simply wanted to see the Cowboys announce Zeke’s deal and end the months of waiting, but there were others that felt the perfect resolution to this Collins news was to simply send Zeke packing. They paid the offensive line, so it is time to trade the star running back.