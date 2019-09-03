Cowboys Fans Dig up Old Post From Ezekiel Elliott on Giving Back

The Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott should be announcing his new contract extension at any time, but the fans are growing even more impatient. It’s gotten to the point where they have actually begun searching out Zeke’s old posts on Instagram in order to leave comments about his pending deal. It doesn’t matter what the actual post is about, the comments section has turned into a sounding board for those that want Zeke back in the building.

The perfect example of this is a post from July 11 in which the Cowboys running back hosted a football camp for the Matthews-Dickey Boys & Girls Club. The purpose of the event was to bring football to the local youth and teach them some important life lessons. Judging by the comments section, however, the video was just evidence of Elliott ruining the lives of his fans by not signing a contract extension.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Upon examination, it seemed that every comment on the post was a Cowboys fan saying “I need you for fantasy” or “please come back!” They didn’t particularly notice or care that Elliott was hosting a football camp for the local youth. What really mattered to these Cowboys fans was that he was absent from practice as the season opener against the Giants quickly approached.

Filling the comments section on Zeke’s Instagram page wasn’t the most ideal situation for the running back, but it does drive home the point that fans of America’s Team don’t have faith in their favorite squad without Zeke on the field. Rookie running back Tony Pollard impressed during the preseason, but will he be able to replicate Zeke’s production and keep this offense moving? Honestly, Cowboys fans don’t want to find out the answer to this question.

Fortunately for those commenters, the end is in sight. Elliott is back in the United States after flying home from Cabo on Tuesday, and his contract extension is likely to be announced by the end of the day or fairly early on Wednesday. The team wants him back at practice midweek in order to install the Giants game plan, so getting this deal done on Tuesday will be the highest priority.