Dallas Cowboys Fans Sound off on Dez Bryant’s Comments About Ezekiel Elliott Contract Holdout

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant just weighed on Ezekiel Elliott and contract situation with the team. On Friday, Bryant went to Twitter to respond to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones saying the team is preparing for Elliott to miss games this year.

Bryant responded, “Zeke great for you…15 years 20 years from now you are going to thank yourself… being 100% committed to something and not getting that same commitment back will break you down! Stand your ground… I wish I would have done a lot of things different.”

He continued, when a fan responded Elliott has two years left on his current contract, “You better go check what Zeke has done since he stepped foot in the league..I’m going off my experiences why I believe he should stand by what he want..plus you don’t think I wanted the rest of the money from my contract..they have options to let you go whenever..”

Earn Next Contract

Two years left on his contract. Jerry Jones is standing his ground also. Play out your current contract, prove all the doubters wrong and earn your next contract. — Rudy R. Reyes®️ (@rudedogreyes) August 30, 2019

Elliott could play out his contract, but based on the work he’s done the last three seasons, he wants to get a raise.

No Wrong Side

I don’t think either side is wrong here. Zeke should try to get his money while he can but the Cowboys should also try to get as team friendly a deal as possible to sign all of that young talent. As a Cowboys fan not mad at either side, just hope it has a happy ending! Go Cowboys — Newt Sports (@NewtSports) August 30, 2019

Not Agreeing with Dez

Love you Dez but let’s be real your whole career went down hill after your big contract. Plus you didn’t have multiple years left on your deal. The cowboys are right on this. — Alex Soria (@AlexSoria_TX) August 30, 2019

One thing to remember about this is players will always have the players side when it comes to contracts. So no fan is changing Bryant’s mind on this one.

Dez Honoring Contract

But Dez, you honored your contract. You were a team player. Cowboys screwed you. You didn’t screw them or us. Zeke is screwing the Team and the Fans (which by the way if we didn’t buy the merchandise, go to the games, watch the game, you wouldn’t have $$) love you though — Heidi R (@RowdyHeidi) August 30, 2019

Help from the Offensive Line

He’s a great talent but let’s not pretend the offensive line didn’t help. Zeke couldn’t do that with the Jaguars, Bills or Arizona. He was also offered to be the 2nd highest paid RB. Come to the table like an adult and get this done. This diva crap of sitting out is childish. — Richard Louis Mercado (@RichieLMercado) August 30, 2019

Another thing to remember about this is his representatives are doing the talking while Elliott is on Cabo training. So it’s really his agent that has to get the ball rolling.

Deserves More Money

Zeke 100% deserves more money. He’s outplayed he’s contract every year and he leads the league in attempts every year . At some point they are going to hurt his Future value by under paying him now and overutilizing him. He’s carried that team on his back, pay that man! — Michael DeSanto (@Michael34483143) August 30, 2019

Dez the Model

If you are the model, Zeke shouldn’t get the contract. You were overpaid wildly in the second one and somewhat underpaid in the first. Things more than evened out for you. You had three good years and the signature play of your career was ruled incomplete. You weren’t Jerry Rice — Jeff Turbitt (@turbittj) August 30, 2019

No, Bryant wasn’t Rice, but he was still a top receiver in the NFL and deserved the money he earned.

Bad Advice

Sorry bro. Bad advice. Understand what he trying to do and he do deserve a new contract. But have 2 yrs left on the old one. Show up to work and do your job. Shows comments. Also how would u feel if your on the team and Marshall take shots at you. Zeke smh — Mike (@cowboymp) August 30, 2019

It’s hard for fans to understand why players hold out when they are under contract. But this is part of the business of the NFL and it will continue to be like this since the contracts aren’t guaranteed.