Dallas Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliot Retweets Michael Thomas Amid Tense Contract Negotiations

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott has been silent when it comes to his contract talks. However, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been active on social media as he recently retweeted a tweet that was shared by New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. With Thomas emerging as one of the top stars in the league, he is building on his brand by selling his own apparel. The tweet consists of Thomas’ shirts and he also revealed the place where you can purchase the clothing by going to Cantguardmike.com.

Elliott is showing support for Thomas as both were teammates at Ohio State before bother entered the NFL in 2016. Both players were part of the team that won the national title in 2014 and both have moved on to be Pro Bowlers in the NFL. Also, Thomas has shown support for Elliott before the Cowboys started to negotiate for a new contract.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Pay Ezekiel Elliott,” Thomas said back in June.

Thomas knows what it’s like to get that first contract extension. Back in July, the Saints top target signed a five-year $100 million deal with $61 million guaranteed. He is the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL and he’s the first non-quarterback to earn a $100 million contract.

Elliott won’t get that type of money, but he does want to be the highest-paid running back in the league. It has been reported Elliott and the Cowboys are getting closer to a contract and it could happen sometime this week, meaning he would be ready to go when the Cowboys take on the New York Giants in the season opener on Sunday.

The only thing Elliott has said about his contract and future with the Cowboys is when he was interviewed by Maxim Magazine earlier this summer. Elliott said he wants to be in Dallas for as long as he can.

“I love playing for the Dallas Cowboys, I love the organization, my teammates. I do want to be a Cowboy for the rest of my life and hopefully that’s a possibility,” Elliott said. “But even Emmitt Smith, the greatest running back ever, ended up going to play a couple of years for another organization. So it’s just the nature of the game, but I want to be a Dallas Cowboy for as long as I can.”