Dallas Cowboys Acquire Super Bowl Champion and All-Pro Player in Blockbuster Trade

The Dallas Cowboys just made a big move. According to multiple reports, the Cowboys acquired All-Pro defensive back Stephon Gilmore from the Indianapolis Colts via trade. In exchange for trading Gilmore, the Colts will get a fifth-round compensatory draft pick.

Last year, Gilmore signed a two-year contract with the Colts after spending the 2021 season with the Carolina Panthers. He played in 16 games last year and recorded 66 tackles, two interceptions and 11 passes defended. Gilmore spent his first five seasons with the Buffalo Bills. His best season was in 2016 when he notched 48 tackles, five interceptions and 12 passes defended.

Another big trade! The #Colts are sending five-time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore to the #Cowboys for a 2023 fifth-round compensatory pick, sources tell me and @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/K1LN0oit7L — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2023

In 2017, Gilmore signed a five-year, $65 million contract with the New England Patriots and became one of the best players in the NFL. He helped the team win the Super Bowl during the 2018 season, posting 45 tackles, two interceptions and 20 passes defended. In 2019, Gilmore tallied six interceptions with 20 passes defended and two touchdowns and was named Defensive Player of the Year. Gilmore now joins a defensive backfield that includes Trevon Diggs, Jourdan Lewis, Jayron Kearse and Donovan Wilson.

At the end of the 2022 season, Gilmore showed appreciation for his Colts teammates. "I just think we always competed," Gilmore said in an interview following the end of the season, per 247Sports. "No matter the circumstance, we tried to make the plays to win the game. I am proud of how our group competed and just proud of meeting these guys and being around the guys because coming in as a new player, you never know what you are getting into. I was very excited that I got to spend a year with these teammates because they were great to me and it is going to be a brotherhood forever."

Gilmore also shared his plans for the offseason. "Just spending time with the family," Gilmore said. "Letting the body rest. Spending more time with the wife and kids. Going to see my mom and dad back home. I will be here for a while because the kids are in school. Just enjoy being a normal person for a couple of months. Looking forward to that." In his career, Gilmore has been named to the All-Pro First Team twice and selected to the Pro Bowl five times.