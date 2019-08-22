Dale Earnhardt Jr. Still Plans on Racing Again Despite Injuries After Plane Crash

Last week, NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family were involved in a plane crash, but the driver isn’t going to let the scary incident hold him back from his racing career.

Responding to a fan on Twitter on Wednesday, Earnhardt Jr. revealed that despite his injuries, he still plans on racing at next week’s Darlington Raceway event in South Carolina.

“With the events of last week are you still racing at @TooToughToTake,” the fan asked, to which the driver replied, “Yes” before detailing his injuries.

Yes. I plan on driving still. My lower back is bruised up real bad. Lots of swelling and I just need that to go down and the pain to chill out. I been treating the area every day solely to get well to race. I have a plan B but hope not to use it. https://t.co/O1J7jZU4kR — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) August 22, 2019

When another fan asked what “Plan B” was, Earnhardt Jr. replied, “Someone else drives the car.”

Earnhardt Jr. was traveling with his wife, Amy, their 1-year-old daughter Isla and two pilots when the plane, owned by the driver, rolled off the runway, crashed and caught fire in Bristol, Tennessee.

Entertainment Tonight reported that everyone on the plane was relatively injury-free, though Sheriff Dexter Lunceford of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department shared that Earnhardt Jr. was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center for cuts and abrasions. The 44-year-old was alert and talking and was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

“We’re incredibly grateful that Dale, his wife Amy, daughter Isla, and the two pilots are safe following today’s accident,” NBC Sports said in a statement on Twitter. “After being discharged from the hospital, we communicated with Dale and his team, and we’re all in agreement that he should take this weekend to be off with his family. We look forward to having him back in the booth next month at Darlington.”

Several days after the accident, Earnhardt Jr. used Twitter to express his thanks for the support and privacy he and his family had received.

“Amy and I want to thank everyone who has lifted us up with phone calls, messages and prayer since last Thursday,” he wrote. “We are truly blessed that all on board escaped with no serious injuries, including our daughter, our two pilots and our dog Gus.”

“I am thankful for the quick response of my pilots, local law enforcement, emergency personnel and hospital,” he. continued. “Lastly, Amy and I continue to be very appreciative of the privacy extended to us to process everything. It has been important to do that together and on our own time.”

