Dale Earnhardt Jr. Stars in 'Pitch Perfect' Reunion Video With Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins

Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins got together with Dale Earnhardt Jr. to call a NASCAR Xfinity race. However, Banks and Higgins were really Pitch Perfect acapella announcers Gail Abernathy-McKadden-Feinberger and John Smith, reprising their roles for a great cause. The broadcast was for the At-Home Variety Show, which distributed by the new NBC streaming service Peacock. It starts with Earnhardt taking a look at a race last year that took place at Miami Homestead Speedway. However, the two-time Daytona 500 champion gets "Zoom bombed" by Banks and Higgins.

"I guess you can say we’re junkies for announcing, in addition to many other soft narcotics," Higgins said as his character John. Banks went on to say, "And we need our fix, so if you don’t mind, we’re hopping in here to announce this, um, uh, car parade." Earnhardt starts off the broadcast, but the Pitch Perfect duo took over, and the show went downhill after that. Banks said somebody should run across the track to "see what happens." That led to Earnhardt responding "How about a couple of announcers?"

When Earnhardt had enough of Banks and Higgins he put the mute button on both to end the video. Earnhardt was on the At-Home Variety Show to promote his new Peacock series Lost Speedways, which will debut in July. "Lost Speedways is streaming on @peacockTV July 15th," Earnhardt wrote on Twitter. "I sent my @DirtyMoMedia crew out to find these tracks, explore their grounds and tell their stories. Why? Because nothing is lost that can’t be found, and nothing exists that can’t be cherished."

If you like @NASCARonNBC, you'll love Lost Speedways.@DaleJr and @DirtyMoMedia revisit old tracks from the past. Coming July 15 to @peacockTV. pic.twitter.com/HQimKFMqk1 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 14, 2020

Lost Speedways is created and hosted by Earnhardt and it takes a look at the great racing cathedrals of the past. "Earnhardt and co-host Matthew Dillner (Dale Jr. Download) tell the stories of speedways that have been forgotten, abandoned, and overtaken by nature," Daniel McFadin of NBC Sports wrote. "Racing legends, such as seven-time Cup champion Richard Petty, join as guests throughout the series." Earnhardt has been very busy despite being retired from NASCAR. Along with his new show, Earnhardt and his wife Amy are expecting their second child later this year.