Justin Timberlake Joins NASCAR Team Owner and More for Music City Grand Prix Ownership Group

Justin Timberlake is taking his talents to the racing world. On Thursday, the Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, Tennessee announced that Grammy-winning artist has joined its ownership group along with Delta Airlines Chief Operating Officer Gil West, and NASCAR team owner and driver Justin Marks. The inaugural Music City Grand Prix will take place in Nashville from Aug. 6-8.

“I am incredibly proud of the ownership group we have assembled,” Matt Crews, CEO of Music City Grand Prix said in a press release. "Our group combines game-changers in the world of business, music and motorsports. Each brings something unique to the table that will be invaluable as we merge motorsports, music and food into a one-of-a-kind event. This event will be one to remember and one to be celebrated year after year in the heart of Music City. We look forward to the team’s unique perspectives and the magic that soon will become the inaugural Music City Grand Prix."

The three-day event will take place on a temporary 2.17-mile grand prix circuit in downtown Nashville and the Nissan Stadium campus. The course will cross the Cumberland River, making it one of the only events in motorsports to cross over a major body of water. Along with the racing, the Music City Grand Prix will feature live music from artists and "best-in-class chef-curated food experiences."

This is not the only time Timberlake has gotten involved with sports. In 2012, the Memphis native became a minority owner of the Memphis Grizzlies. And in September of last year, the 40-year-old joined Music City Baseball, a group looking to bring baseball to Nashville.

"I am thrilled to be involved in the movement to bring Major League Baseball to the great state of Tennessee," Timberlake said in a statement. "I believe in Music City Baseball's vision of linking baseball and music in a unique way to unite and entertain people, and I am excited to help generate awareness throughout the community as we share our vision for bringing MLB to Music City."