IndyCar Race in Nashville Official, Includes Titans' Stadium

✖

Rumors surfaced in late August surrounding a possible IndyCar event in Nashville, Tennessee. Now the reports are official. The fan-favorite racing series is heading to Middle Tennessee and will feature an iconic landmark on the circuit.

According to Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal, IndyCar officials will announce on Wednesday an upcoming race in Nashville. The event will take place in early August 2021 and will be the first new addition to the series since Roger Penske purchased IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. To add even more flair to the track, the Tennessee Titans' Nissan Stadium will serve as a focal point during the race.

⚡@IndyCar and the @MusicCityGP today will announce the new privately funded, downtown Nashville street race that will begin in August 2021, the first new event added under Roger Penske. ➖ The circuit involves the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge and the Titans' @NissanStadium. pic.twitter.com/3QJCAEebBn — Adam Stern (@A_S12) September 16, 2020

According to the provided layout, the start and finish lines will be next to Nissan Stadium. The drivers will then cross over the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge and make tight turns by 1st Ave South. They will race back across the bridge and race around the Nissan Stadium parking lot.

For fans wanting to attend the inaugural IndyCar race, they will have plenty of unique seating options. The map shows grandstands scattered throughout the parking lot. There is also a fan zone situated next to the Cumberland River. The track will also feature multiple clubs at prime locations, including one right next to the bridge.

When the IndyCar season heads to Nashville, a seven-time NASCAR champion will likely join the other drivers. Jimmie Johnson, the driver of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, recently announced his post-stock car racing pursuit. He signed a two-year contract with Chip Ganassi Racing and will take part in the IndyCar season. He will partner with five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon to form one of the most talented duos on the circuit.

"This is what I want to do in 2021," Johnson said in his announcement video. "Now it's time to get to work and figure out where we can get the sponsorship for the team. What I experienced today, I checked that box. This is what I want to do in 2021-22."

Johnson does not have sponsorship secured for his first season in IndyCar just yet. His current focus is on the remaining 8 races in the Cup Series schedule. Once he completes his final full-time NASCAR season, he will prepare for a major change in driving style and a possible trip to Nashville.