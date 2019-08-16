See the Tweet Dale Earnhardt Jr. Posted Just Minutes Before Plane Crash

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is currently recovering from a plane crash he was in which occurred in Tennessee on Thursday afternoon. And the tweet the former NASCAR star sent out mere minutes before the crash is very interesting. Earnhardt saw that Mike Conti, an eNASCAR competitor, shared that his mother passed away due to cancer, which led to the former champ sending his condolences to Conti: “You’re an awesome man and she is proud. May you and your family find some comfort and support in these difficult times.”

You’re an awesome man and she is proud. May you and your family find some comfort and support in these difficult times. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) August 15, 2019

Earnhardt tweeted this just seven minutes before the crash, but it’s unlikely Earnhardt and his family were in any danger at the time. The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane, which was a Cessna Citation, rolled off the runway at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport at 3:40 p.m. CT on Thursday after landing which is when the plane caught fire. The National Transportation Safety Board is sending two representatives to investigate the crash.

Earnhardt was with his wife, Amy; 15-month old daughter, Isla; a dog and two pilots. The 44-year-old who is a NASCAR analyst for NBC Sports was sent to a local hospital for further evaluation and has since been released.

“We’re incredibly grateful that Dale, his wife Amy, daughter Isla, and the two pilots are safe following today’s accident,” NBC Sports said in a statement via ESPN. “After being discharged from the hospital, we communicated with Dale and his team, and we’re all in agreement that he should take this weekend off to be with his family.

“We look forward to having him back in the booth next month at Darlington.”

Earnhardt retired from racing in 2017 and considered by many as the best to ever do it. He won the Busch Series twice and he won the Daytona 500 in 2004 and 2014. Earnhardt is one of the most beloved figures in NASCAR history as he’s been named the organization’s Most Popular Driver Award from 2003-2017.

Earnhardt Jr. is the son of the late Dale Earnhardt who was a legend in his own right. The senior Earnhardt won the Winston Cup Series seven times which ties him with Richard Petty for the most all-time. He won total of 76 Winston Cup races and his biggest win was in 1998 when he won the Daytona 500 for the first time.