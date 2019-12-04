Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Never-Before-Seen Childhood Photo With Dad Dale Sr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has shared photos of his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., on social media in the past, but the one he recently shared on Instagram has everyone buzzing. Earnhardt Jr. recently shared a photo of him and Earnhardt Sr. from over 35 years ago in Lake Norman. Earnhardt. Jr. is with his dog while his dad is washing the car.

“1982/83 with my dog Rocket. Dad washing a Ford in the yard. Lake Norman,” Earnhardt wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

That led to a number of fans commenting on the post. One fan wrote, “No wonder you got Gus. Then your Dad with a Ford?!. Never thought he’d have a Ford. Thank you for always sharing with is fans.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@dalejr) on Dec 3, 2019 at 9:41am PST

Another fan would love to go back to the 1980s, writing: “I wish we could bring back just about everything in this photo.”

The fact that Earnhardt was driving a Ford caught some fans off-guard, another added how it was “weird to think of Earnhardt and ford in the same picture.”

“Saw a picture of your Dad leaning against a Ford one day in some infield. This is only the second time I saw him near a Ford,” another fan wondered about the Ford truck.

Regardless of fans being surprised about Dale Sr. having a Ford truck, he is considered as one of the legends in the racing world as he won the Winston Cup Series seven times which ties him with Richard Petty for the most all-time. He won a total of 76 Winston Cup races and his biggest win was in 1998 when he won the Daytona 500 for the first time.

Unfortunately, Earnhardt Sr. passed away while racing in the Daytona 500 in 2001 after suffering head injuries in a crash. A seating section at Daytona International Speedway was named “Earnhardt Tower” in his honor.

As for Earnhardt Jr., he retired from racing full-time in 2017. He won the Daytona 500 twice and was named NASCAR‘s most popular driver from 2003-2017. Back in the summer, Earnhardt Jr. and his family were in a plane crash in Tennessee, but everyone was able to make it out safely, including the pilots.