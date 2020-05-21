Tour NASCAR Champ Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s $3.5M Pirate-Themed Key West Home

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is known for being a NASCAR legend who has won the Daytona 500 twice. However, he's also known for restoring historical houses in Key West, Florida. Earnhardt and his wife Amy renovated a pirate-themed home located in the Old Town Neighborhood near Mallory Square and Duval street shops. According to Toptenrealestaterentals.com, the home is priced at $3.7 million and was built in 1963 during the Civil War. The home itself is 3,306 square feet that includes five bedrooms and four baths. When one is looking at the front of the house, it doesn't look big. However, once inside the home, it opens up into what would look like an old pirate ship. This is something Earnhardt and Amy worked on, which is nothing new for them as their work was featured on the reality series Renovation Realities: Dale Jr. & Amy. Scroll down to take a look at the house.

Front Entrance (Photo: Andre van Rensburg/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) It might not look like much, but don't let the small entrance fool you because there's a lot more once you enter the home. This is a common look for homes during the time of the Civil War. The architecture in the front is original as well as most of the features inside.

Kitchen (Photo: Andre van Rensburg/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) As you can see, the kitchen has a modern look, but it also has the pirate themes above. Also, the dishwasher has Earnhardt's No. 88 decal, which is a nice touch. And along with plug-ins all across the counter, this kitchen has everything one needs to cook a variety of meals.

Living Room (Photo: Andre van Rensburg/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) The living room isn't pirate-themed, but it's has a relaxing feel and good for game nights and conversations. With the sliding doors and windows, the living room is a great place to take one's mind off of everything.

Stairway (Photo: Andre van Rensburg/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) The stairway has a unique look as it is netted in between the rails along with the rope-wrapped column. There's also a painting of an island to once again give the home and topical feel. It's a good lead-in to the second floor of the home.

Bedroom (Photo: Andre van Rensburg/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) This one of the five bedrooms in the house and it has a modern feel with an old-school look. The fish and seashell by the bed keep up with the island theme, but this is a very traditional-looking bedroom.

Bathroom (Photo: Andre van Rensburg/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) This one of the four bathrooms in the Key West home, and it has enough size to where multiple people can clean up and prepare for the day. With a spacious shower, two sinks and a pirate ship, this bathroom will not go to waste.